Gen Z, Millennials, Gen X & Boomers Have Very Different Ideas Of What Counts As A Favor

What one generation considers a thoughtful favor, another might see as doing the bare minimum for a friend or co-worker.

Depending on how old you are, you likely have different expectations of what people should be able to ask for help with and what they should take care of themselves. Sometimes these differences can lead to hurt feelings or even resentment when someone feels either put out or unfairly questioned for just trying to be helpful.

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Gen Z, millennials, Gen X, and boomers each have their own ideas of what counts as a favor.

To boomers, a favor usually means doing something practical for another person.

It might look like helping a friend move furniture, giving a neighbor a ride, picking something extra up at the grocery store, or completing a household project with a family member. They view lending a hand as a natural part of being there for someone.

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Overall, they value favors that require some level of effort. A quick text might not seem like much compared to stopping by or making a phone call. Actions speak much louder than good intentions in their mind. When someone genuinely needs them, they step up without making a big production out of it.

Gen X sees a favor as doing something that makes someone's life easier.

Gen Xers are pretty comfortable with favors being casual and low-maintenance while still being meaningful. They especially appreciate it when someone notices what needs to be done and just handles it. Picking something up on the way home or watching the kids for an hour can all count.

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If someone helps them out, they remember it and make sure they return the favor when the opportunity comes as a gesture of kindness. That means they're highly wary of favors that come with strings attached. It stops feeling like a favor when a person constantly wants something from them in return. For them, the best kind of help is useful and doesn't create another obligation.

To millennials, a favor doesn't have to be a big ol' grand gesture.

It's the thought that counts. At least, that's how millennials feel about favors. They're less picky about how much effort went into someone's actions and focus more on how thoughtful it was.

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Emotional support is as much of a favor as any practical assistance they can provide. Listening to a friend vent or checking in when someone is having a particularly tough week can feel just as important. Being there when someone needs you is one of their top priorities.

When it comes to being on the receiving end of favors, millennials try to be very aware of boundaries and expectations. They may appreciate help, but not when it is accompanied by guilt or pressure. The ideal favor is usually offered freely.

Gen Z honestly thinks a favor shouldn't require much (if any) time or money.

Gen Zers often appreciate any favor someone can provide for them, even when it's not dramatic or super notable. Saving someone a seat or forwarding information are still straightforward yet incredibly meaningful favors.

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Favors can also be relevant in their digital lives as well. They find it genuinely helpful when someone shares a playlist or edits a photo for them. Since os much of their daily communication happens online, assistance doesn't have to mean being in the same room.

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Kayla Asbach is a writer with a bachelor's degree from the University of Central Florida. She covers relationships, psychology, self-help, pop culture, and human interest topics.