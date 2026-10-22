Gen Z, Millennials, Gen X & Boomers Have Very Different Ideas Of What's Wrong With Our Country

Not too many people can say that the world in general, and our country in particular, isn't going through some rough times. What the exact problem is, however, will depend on who you're talking to and what their personal values are, many of which are shaped by their age and the times they grew up in.

Political issues are often at the heart of these conversations, but many of the problems our country is dealing with extend beyond party lines. People are struggling, and it’s easy to acknowledge that. However, the reasons you attribute that to might depend on which generation you come from.

Advertisement

Gen Z, millennials, Gen X, and baby boomers have different ideas about what's wrong with our country

Millennials and Gen Z are feeling left out of the housing market.

Boomers grew up in the best economic times of these four generations. They entered the housing market as suburbs became popular, and the housing boom helped them purchase homes. Some Gen Xers had similar luck, but with time, things have only gotten more expensive.

Thirdman from Pexels via Canva

Advertisement

Now, there’s a generational divide over what’s wrong with the economy. Millennials and Gen Z have inherited a different market. Housing prices are so high that many younger people believe they will never own a home. It doesn’t help that older generations have a grip on the market as the primary owners of family homes. All of it can feel impossible for younger generations to advance.

Boomers and Gen X prioritize voting, but millennials and Gen Z don't always see the point.

Boomers and Gen X are avid voters. Studies show that older generations make up the largest share of the electorate. They keep voting because they’ve seen change throughout their lifetime and believe voting is the most important thing they can do for their country. This crosses party lines, with older people voting no matter which side of the aisle they come from.

The truth is, millennials could overtake boomers as the largest demographic in the electoral system if they wanted to. The problem is, they don’t vote enough. Millennials and Gen Z often feel like their vote doesn’t matter, so why should they?

Advertisement

Differences in what hard work means keep the generations divided.

The workforce has changed over several decades. Before, manual labor was a primary job for young Americans. While many went to college, others helped build our booming communities. Employer branding wasn’t as important. Boomers and Gen X took the jobs they could get, with many also choosing to be stay-at-home mothers and housewives, although dual-income households have become increasingly common over time.

G-Stock Studio from Getty Images via Canva

Advertisement

Boomers were the pull-yourself-up-by-the-bootstraps generation. They believed getting a job was all it took to find success. Hard work meant everything to them, but they have a rigid view of what it means. Many of the jobs younger people prefer don’t make sense to them. They never could have predicted the rise of influencers or remote work, and they don't see sitting around on a computer all day as hard work. However, millennials and Gen Z do feel they do work hard. Just because their jobs look different, they still believe they have a strong work ethic.

Older generations think the lack of respect between people is a major problem.

Generational conflict has always existed. People have been saying “kids these days!” for centuries. However, the divide between baby boomers and millennials outweighs any other rivalry. Millennials blame boomers for all their problems, while boomers see them as lazy and disrespectful. This has made all generations question what true respect is.

Older generations were taught to respect everyone in their lives. This meant being kind to elders and saying things like “yes, ma’am.” While boomers and Gen X may have taught those same ideas to their children, things have shifted. Many young people believe respect must be earned, not expected. Some Boomers and Gen Xers might find this offensive, but the younger generations are trying to set boundaries.

Advertisement

Gen Z and millennials are troubled by wealth disparities.

Boomers hold more wealth than any other generation. They hold roughly 71% of U.S. household wealth, which works out to about 77 trillion. That number is shocking. Boomers believe they worked hard to get where they are, and that may be true, but Gen Z and millennials quickly point out that they had more opportunities than younger generations do.

AdamRadosavljevic from Getty Images via Canva

Advertisement

Boomers and Gen X inherited a better economy than the younger generations did. That doesn’t mean it was easy for everyone, especially Gen X, who faced their own economic setbacks as they got older. However, the hoarding of wealth within one generation can feel unfair, and it’s not surprising that millennials and Gen Z are frustrated with struggling to get by.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.