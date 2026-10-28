Gen Z, Millennials, Gen X & Boomers Have Very Different Ideas Of What To Do On Halloween

Some people wait all year to celebrate Halloween, but not everyone is so enthusiastic about it.

Every generation has a unique idea of what to do on October 31st. And while young people are all about keeping up the traditions, some older folks don't feel the same.

How each generation feels about celebrating Halloween

Boomers aren't very interested in celebrating

Boomers' plan for Halloween is to pretend it's not happening. A new YouGov poll found that out of 1,000 adults, 83% of boomers said they wouldn't be celebrating Halloween at all.

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Dealing with economic issues and generational shifts, along with not having any kids of their own at home, trick-or-treaters are somewhat of a burden to them. And since they're aged 62 to 80 years old, having to get up every few minutes to answer the door to hand out candy is tiring.

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On top of that, they just don't have it in them to set up decorations, especially outside. While boomers' apathy toward Halloween is disappointing, it's not something anyone can blame them for.

Halloween isn't for everyone. So, if they want to sit in their living room with a bag of Halloween candy all to themselves, that's their choice.

Gen X keeps things low-key on Halloween

Compared to boomers, Gen Xers seem to be in the holiday spirit, though it's much more subtle. Gen Xers have no problem handing out Halloween candy, but they don't necessarily go all out with their costumes or decorations.

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They grew up making their own costumes or begging their parents to sew one together for them, so they're deciding to take it easy on themselves. Their youth was full of mischief and chaos when they went trick-or-treating, but they've traded that all in.

If they're invited to Halloween parties, that's something Gen Xers do actually enjoy. They want to see everyone's costumes, but also want to be in a more relaxed environment. And if it's too overwhelming, they're more than happy to just go home.

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Millennials get in the spirit with scary movies and pumpkin everything

Because many millennials are parents, they're spending big on their Halloween budget, but are trading in rager parties for low-pressure socializing. Above all, they're staying nostalgic for their childhoods, which were full of magic and wonder around this time of year.

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And while they still get dressed up in 90s or 2000s pop culture costumes and deck their homes out in DIY decorations, millennials aren't above getting in the spirit with horror movies and pumpkin-flavored items.

In fact, 48% of millennials really enjoy pumpkin spice, and even consider the autumn season to be a way of life. According to psychiatrist Dr. Naveen Sharma, there are plenty of things that fuel this desire for all things fall.

"Many of our festivals have become increasingly commercialised over the last few decades, which has driven serious advertising money into mainstream media and its amplification on social media... younger generations have been more exposed to Halloween from an early age and that interest is sustained through their teen years with dressing-up parties and clubbing," he said.

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Gen Z takes their love of Halloween seriously

Gen Z gets really into Halloween, making it more than a one-day affair. For this generation, Halloween is an experience, not just a day of dressing up and eating candy.

In fact, it's focused more on self-expression and community. They dress up in extravagant costumes to take photos and post online, and deck out their homes with the trendiest decor.

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If you ask any Gen Zer their plans for Halloween, they'll be going out at least once and attending at least one party. But they won't be in the same costume, as they're likely to choose a few different outfits for each event.

Lyss Micalizzi is a writer covering human interest and pop culture, with a master's in Literature and Culture, a bachelor's in English Literary and Textual Studies, and over six years of writing and social media experience.