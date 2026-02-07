Employee Asks If Anyone Feels ‘Weird’ About Having To Be At Work ’On Time, Smiling & Productive’ With Everything Going On In The World

Posting on the subreddit "r/antiwork," an employee wondered whether anyone else felt "weird" about going to work and pretending everything is fine when there seems to be so much bad stuff happening in the world.

The truth is, a lot of people are feeling a strange sense of disconnect between the world around them and their own lives. It's constant. We wake up and immediately check our phones, only to be bombarded with bad news.

Suddenly, the weight of everything feels hard to escape, but you still have to go about your normal routine, because, despite the bad things happening around you, bills still need to be paid. It can make feelings of burnout almost worse, but that's why it's even more important to hold tight to the little things that bring you joy.

"I figured this is relevant here, but considering everything that's come out recently regarding our current administration amongst many other things it feels even more exhausting to keep trudging through my work day," he began in his Reddit post. "I get that life sort of needs to go on in a sense, but nothing happening feels real because there's no structural acknowledgment of what's going on."

He explained that despite everything happening around him, he's still expected to be at work on time, smiling, and productive, as if he and everyone else at the company aren't hanging on by a thread. He admitted that it's hard to describe the apathy he feels right now.

"My brain has filed away any sort of feeling I could feel right now because it just wouldn't be productive or a good idea to disrupt my stability to deal with my emotions right now. And if none of this actually changes anything what's the point?" he continued.

Less than half of Americans feel 'very satisfied' with their lives.

Many people in the comments on his Reddit post agreed: they feel the same emotional whiplash between reality and their own routine. Many said that it feels like they're coming to work on autopilot and feel guilty for struggling so much when their lives are relatively fine. But most of all, people just feel numb.

According to a Gallup survey, less than half of Americans say they are “very satisfied” with the way things are going. The 47% of U.S. adults expressing high satisfaction with their lives has edged down three percentage points over the past year and is only one point higher than the 2011 record low for the trend.

A lot of people feel increasingly depleted over what's happening in their own backyards, especially. From the rising cost of living and lack of affordability to the political tensions across the country, everything feels impossible to escape.

It's important to still find things to be happy about in times like these.

Licensed psychologist Isha W. Metzger encouraged Americans who may be feeling depleted by the state of the country and the world to find their own pockets of joy in daily life. Setting boundaries when it comes to checking the news and finding common ground with other like-minded individuals through hobbies can make life feel a little lighter.

"Amid the heaviness, small, everyday joys are acts of resistance. Gratitude has been my anchor. These moments don’t erase the world’s problems, but provide the strength to face another day," Metzger explained. "When the enormity of the world’s challenges feels paralyzing, remember that even small actions matter. Joining a community effort, lending a listening ear, or practicing kindness can ripple outward."

It's so important to take care of your mental health and do things that bring you a smile. While it's normal to feel bogged down by what's happening around you, it's just as vital to give yourself some moments of relief.

