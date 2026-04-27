When An Elderly Woman's Card Kept Declining At The Grocery Store, The Teen Cashier Stepped In To Help In An Unexpected Way

There are moments that can completely restore your faith in humanity. That was definitely the case when an elderly woman was having trouble paying for her groceries, and the teen cashier ringing her up decided to help out the best way he could.

The moment caught the attention of another shopper who had been in line and noticed the interaction. What started as one good deed ended up becoming another when the teen cashier was surprised with something unexpected for his willingness to help the older woman.

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When an elderly woman's card was declined at the grocery store, a teen cashier paid.

At a Walmart in Minnesota, Brent Cabahug had been working a shift behind the register when an elderly lady came through his check-out line. Cabahug noticed the woman was getting frustrated as she was trying to pay for her groceries. That's when he noticed her credit card had repeatedly declined.

Cabahug immediately jumped in without a second thought and paid for her groceries. "I just did it because it was the right thing to do," Cabahug, a senior at Stillwater Area High School who works part-time at Walmart, his first job, told CBS News. "I just did my thing. I mean, I don't do it for any people to give me attention and stuff like that."

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There was someone else in the line who had watched the whole scene unfold, though. Dani Dircks had also been in line a few customers back with her daughter, Sailor. "I could see her frustration, and she was an older lady," Dircks told CBS News.

Another customer started a fundraiser for the teen after witnessing him help the elderly woman.

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"I watched this cashier, knowing nothing about him, walk around, knowing nothing about that lady, and he didn't care. He didn't care in that moment who she was, who she loved, who she voted for," Dircks continued. "I'm pretty sure the lady had no idea that Brent had just paid for her groceries."

Dircks was determined to give him the recognition that he deserved, even if he wasn't looking for it himself. She decided to start a GoFundMe account to help him get both a car and be able to afford nursing school once he graduated high school.

Cabahug, who came to the United States in September 2023 from the Philippines, explained, "I grew up in a household that does a lot of things, like helping people." He expressed his desire to get a 2019 Honda Civic and become a CNA to help others.

So far, over $14,000 has been raised for the teen. It's closely approaching the $16,000 goal set by Dirks. "What a great addition to our community," she insisted. "How great for him to step up and show our community and Stillwater how great we can be."

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There's simply nothing more heartwarming than seeing kindness play out and the ripple effects that it can have on people. With the state of the world, it can be hard to have hope that there are still good people out there, but instances like this are a great reminder that people are all we have. And we should never underestimate how much a small act of genuine kindness can mean to someone else.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.