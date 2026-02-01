Elderly Couple On Limited Income Asks If It’s Better To Leave A Bad Tip Or Not Go Out To Eat At All

An elderly couple on a limited income wrote into the "Asking Eric" advice column, worried about a common problem for many people nowadays. They told Eric they enjoy eating out, but they can't always leave a good tip. They wondered if it was just better to stay home.

Going out to eat is considered one of life's simple pleasures. But as the cost of living rises, many people have to be more careful about how they spend their money. That often means cutting back, but for older people on very limited incomes and with fewer opportunities to engage with the outside world, staying home isn't always the best option.

An elderly couple with limited income asked if it's better to leave a bad tip or not go out to eat at all.

"We are seniors (ages 76 and 77) on a limited income. Our living expenses are high for medical reasons. As a result, we carefully plan our restaurant visits," the elderly couple explained in their confessional. "Although we do not and never have frequented very expensive restaurants, we do enjoy several in the $$ range, or an occasional $$$."

They explained that while they know prices have skyrocketed for many things, adding the recommended tip of 10% to 15% makes dining out unaffordable. On the other hand, they continued, many restaurants are struggling to retain customers and stay open due to rising costs.

"So, what is the better choice: tip less, or just not dine out and support these restaurants at all?" they questioned.

The couple was encouraged to add the tip to their current food budget so they could still eat out.

In his response to the elderly couple's dilemma, advice columnist R. Eric Thomas explained that he fully understood their problem and that the best solution was to treat themselves while remaining financially responsible. He encouraged the couple to add the tip to their dinner budget and use it as their total food allowance.

"This might mean that your total allowance for food goes down by 15 percent or 20 percent (the industry standard), which might translate to one less appetizer, one less drink, et cetera," Eric responded. "Tipping is a custom in America that has been built into the financial structure of the restaurant industry, which means that although it’s not required, to not tip means that someone else works for you for free."

He pointed out that customers choosing to go to a restaurant with tipped servers means they're also choosing to be part of that financial arrangement. If they were still worried, they could just go to a buffet or a restaurant with no servers. While everyone deserves a night out where they can eat and be taken care of, they should also be expected to tip.

Rising costs are forcing people to choose between making food at home and dining out.

Unfortunately, this elderly couple isn't alone in making the difficult decision to dine out or eat at home. According to YouGov’s US Dining Out Report, in 2025, most people still dined out regularly but had become increasingly selective about how often they went and how much they spent.

Seven in 10 Americans said they eat out at least once a month, yet more than a third said they’re doing it less often than 2024. The declining number of people dining out is mainly due to higher menu prices and a need to cut expenses.

An estimated 37% of Americans said they dine out less frequently than they did in 2014. Among lower-income households, that number rose to 44%.

Many people are trying to be smart with their money, but it also means cutting back on some luxuries they once enjoyed. This cycle also hurts restaurants and servers alike because if no one comes in, they aren't making any money.

Rising costs of everything affect more people than we realize. It's also, at the end of the day, forcing Americans to be on top of their dining choices while still trying to enjoy their meals.

