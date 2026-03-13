80s Kids Who Grew Up With These 8 Items In Their Homes Were Rich And Didn’t Know It

The '80s were a decade of decadence. There was new technology, the beginning of MTV on cable, and lavish toys available to those who could afford the hefty price tag. Some '80s kids may have even been rich and didn't know it, based on some of the things they had in their homes.

Technology was booming, offering new-fangled devices and gadgets. For instance, remember The Clapper that came out in 1984? My grandparents had one in their home, and we spent most of our time with it, turning the lights on and off, clapping together. It was novel and saved the energy of turning the lights off yourself. Many new devices for the home were ways to make life easier, but most were just indulgences because, as Madonna said, it was a "material world."

Advertisement

80s kids who grew up with eight items in their homes were rich and didn’t know it:

1. Premium cable TV

Pressmaster | Shutterstock

Network TV reigned supreme in most households during the 1980s, but premium channels like HBO and Showtime were starting to make a dent in the market. HBO (Home Box Office), for example, made its debut in 1972, but really didn't start to reach homes until the 1980s. Showtime followed the same trajectory, launching in 1976 and picking up steam in the '80s.

Advertisement

During the '80s, a basic cable package cost about $16 a month, but premium channels were around $10 additional dollars each! That's actually pretty pricey. With inflation, that would be a monthly charge of $78.96 in 2026!

If you grew up with cable and premium channels, your parents were definitely living the high life.

2. A home computer

Things were much different 40-something years ago. Most computers were used exclusively in office settings. Remember, there were no cell phones like today. No tablets. Every kid in school used loose-leaf paper to handwrite notes, not on Chromebooks.

Advertisement

But technology was rapidly changing, and IBM and Apple were battling to dominate the home computer market. While there were cheaper models on the market, like the Commodore 64, IBM, and Apple were elite, and having one of their suped-up models, which would be less powerful than an average cellphone today, would cost over $4,000.

3. Full-size arcade games

ChameleonsEye | Shutterstock

What kid didn't dream about having their own Pac-Man game at their house? Most kids had to go to arcades or the local pizzeria and beg for change to play.

Advertisement

These cool arcade cabinets were rarely seen in homes unless parents were "Silver Spoons" wealthy. The '80s were the “golden age” of arcade games, and to have one in your home meant your income was above average. You probably had a really awesome rec room in your basement, too.

4. Ice and Water dispenser fridge

An ice maker and water dispenser on the front door of your refrigerator may seem like a common household convenience now, but in the '80s, it was only standard in wealthy homes.

A Sears Kenmore side-by-side refrigerator-freezer from 1984 with an in-door water and ice dispenser costs $1,359; in today's market, that would be $4,274.31. That's a lot for a fridge, considering you could get a similar model for about $1,000 at Lowe's.

Advertisement

5. Satellite dish

Most of today’s TV comes from streaming services that use Wi-Fi. But in the '80s, most homes had only antenna TV, or, if you were lucky, cable.

Really rich homes had satellites. Not the petite dish perched on the roof, that you are familiar with, but a giant satellite in the front or back yard that looks like it belongs at a government facility. It was brand new, awe-inspiring technology: “The promise of satellite television when it first launched was for live sport, live news, international channels and 'first run' movies that could be seen from the living room sofa — beamed from space, 24 hours a day.”

In 1981, a home satellite dish would cost about $3,000. Today, that would set you back $10,784.98.

Advertisement

6. A phone in their bedroom with a separate number

Phones in the '80s were typically landlines. There were some early models of portable phones, though they were bulky, making them inconvenient.

What was more important was a corded phone in the home. Some wealthier homes had more than one telephone to conveniently answer calls throughout the house, but this required extensive remodeling because, remember, these phones were wired and had to be attached to phone lines requiring installation in the walls. Really wealthy kids even had their own phones in their bedrooms with a separate phone number.

7. Intercoms

Like the telephone, an intercom system throughout the house made it convenient to speak to family members in other rooms. Intercoms were reserved for wealthy suburbanites. As journalist Lee Wallender described them, “Those neighbors with the sprawling, picture-perfect mid-century modern house with a pool and shag-covered conversation pit.”

Advertisement

Shouting was so middle-class.

8. G.I. Joe Aircraft Carrier and Cabbage Patch dolls

There were certain toys in the '80s that reached icon status. The G.I. Joe Aircraft Carrier and Cabbage Patch dolls were high up there.

Released in 1985 by Hasbro, the giant aircraft carrier cost about $110, which was a pretty penny at the time. In today’s dollars, that’s a whopping $303. Let's just say most parents weren't spending that much on one toy for their kids.

Advertisement

Cabbage Patch dolls made their debut in 1983 and retailed for around $30, which doesn't seem so bad, but here's the thing: they were so popular that parents were literally getting into fistfights to buy them! Scalpers popped up because of it and were charging desperate parents hundreds of dollars for the yarn-haired, plastic-faced dolls. Kids who had huge collections of Cabbage Patch Kids had parents willing to spend a pretty penny on them.

Laura Lomas is a writer with a Master’s degree in English and Creative Writing who focuses on news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.