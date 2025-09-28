Welcome To Dialogue Express Café, A Coffee Shop Run By Deaf Baristas Where You Must Order In Sign Language

Tucked away in trendy East London in a converted old train car is the Dialogue Express Café. The coffee shop is run entirely by deaf and hard-of-hearing staff. Owner Hakan Elbir, an advocate for diversity and inclusion initiatives, told PopuloLiving that his intent was to "foster social inclusion through arts, culture, and shared experiences." What better way to do that than by, in his own words, "helping to bridge the gap between Deaf and hearing individuals."

Advertisement

Unlike most businesses, where the disabled must adapt to the norm, customers at Dialogue Express Café are required to order using British Sign Language. That doesn't mean anyone who can't sign isn't welcome. It's quite the opposite, in fact. Video screens are placed throughout the cafe to teach customers exactly how to ask for what they want. It's a celebration of diversity and representation.

The Dialogue Express Café is a coffee shop run by deaf baristas where you must order in sign language.

Elbir explained that after forming Dialogue Hub, which he described as "a community interest company committed to fostering social inclusion through innovative and engaging projects," the idea for Dialogue Express Café was born. Elbir shared that "The Café creates a welcoming space where Deaf and hearing individuals can connect, fostering a strong sense of community and belonging. It will not only provide employment and training opportunities for Deaf and hard-of-hearing individuals but will also foster greater understanding and dialogue around disability inclusion."

Advertisement

According to the BBC, when customers arrive who are unfamiliar with British Sign Language, they can use a touchscreen device to learn how to sign their order. The videos are quick and easy to understand, making the experience inviting. And if you want to come prepared, the coffee shop has created an online menu so you can practice in advance.

The Dialogue Express Café is about more than community engagement.

The coffee shop is about so much more than just introducing the community to sign language; it's about the staff who are given career opportunities in a setting that allows them to thrive. Elbir explained that at Dialogue Café, deaf people not only find a job, but also a social life with friends and a supportive community.

Advertisement

Trainee barista Karissa told the BBC that working at the coffee shop has made her feel more engaged in the community and less isolated. She told the outlet, "This opportunity is very exciting for me because it connects deaf people with the community."

Most of us never consider the ease with which we navigate through life because everything is designed with our ableist comfort in mind. That's not the case at Dialogue Express Café, which is why trainee Victor noted, "It means a lot for me… it's more than just a job."

Representation and inclusion make the world a better place for everyone.

AYO Production | Shutterstock

Advertisement

Chances are, most hearing people never think about sign language unless someone they know is Deaf. It's not taught in schools, and in many cases it's not even offered as an elective. Dialogue Express Café reminds people that their life experiences aren't the only life experiences. It's an important reminder that is easy to forget.

After visiting the coffee shop, vegan influencer Lauren Karl wrote, “Some places aren’t just cafés, they’re experiences that stay with you." She added, “It’s not just about coffee or food. It’s about connection, inclusivity, and learning from one another. It’s the kind of place that makes you feel hopeful for the future, where everyone is seen, included, and celebrated.”

As a fully able-bodied person, Miriam Aguilar Garza didn't know much about the disabled community until she started working for a wheelchair manufacturing company called Motion Composites. After six years, she shared, "Did you know that more than one billion people around the world live with some form of disability. This represents around 15% of the global population, making them the single largest minority group in the world!! So, why is it the most underrepresented in the media?" In an effort to explain why being seen is so important, she shared, "As a fully abled person, I am not going to lie; the ability to do whatever is desired can blind you. The world lacks visibility in many aspects, but the one that is often misrepresented is the disabled community ... More representation means more visibility, and more visibility can bring more accessibility."

If there's something to learn from the Dialogue Express Café, it's that community does not flourish without diversity. When we learn to stand in each other's shoes, we become better people.

Advertisement

Matt Machado is a writer studying journalism at the University of Central Florida. He covers relationships, psychology, celebrities, pop culture, and human interest topics.