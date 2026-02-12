Woman Points Out The Common Design Flaw In Bras That Probably Wouldn't Happen If Men Wore Them

There are certain annoyances women are just forced to accept, specifically the abysmal design of bras. Framed as being unfixable, one woman took to Reddit to point out that if men were forced to wear bras, chances are high they would be a whole lot more comfortable than they are.

Her specific gripe? The inevitable and common occurrence of the underwire in bras somehow breaking free of their seams and stabbing our delicate skin, usually during a time of day when we don't have the option of simply taking our bras off. Women have been wearing the modern bra design since around 1914, and you would think in those 112 years, modern technology would have designed and developed something not only supportive but incredibly comfortable. No such luck.

The common design flaw in bras that probably wouldn't happen if men wore them.

"I’ve already patched this once, and the wire has now come through the patch — the bra is only a few months old. Surely this is a design flaw? Why do these things have to be so sharp? I can’t imagine anyone selling underwear to men that could predictably suddenly stab them in the [nethers]," the Redditor began in her post.

Attaching a photo of her bra, she pointed out that there was a wire sticking out from the side. The wire was fully exposed and sharp enough to definitely pinch her while she was wearing it. Many women quickly recognized the problem, as almost all of them have experienced it at some point.

Underwire bras are notorious for being uncomfortable as it is. After just a few simple months of wearing and washing them, the wires inevitably start to poke out. It's not some rare occurrence, but something that quite literally happens all the time.

Most women feel most comfortable when they're not wearing a bra.

According to a YouGov poll exploring women's experiences with bras and opinions on them, most women feel their best when they're not wearing one. Eight in 10 women said they wear one most days, though far fewer do so when relaxing alone at home.

A majority said they are more comfortable without a bra than with one. More women who've worn a bra said that wearing one is very or somewhat uncomfortable (53%), and they aren't wrong. Also, they are expensive!

The average cost of a mid-range bra is around $50, but as Chatelaine noted, the less you spend, the shorter its lifespan. Most women aren't willing to spend hundreds of dollars on undergarments unless it's some sort of special occasion like their wedding. Men, however, can get a pack of 6 pairs of boxers for under $30. Make it make sense.

Not only did women agree with the woman's post about the design flaw, but they also pointed out that men would never stand for it. Bras would be redesigned overnight if men had to deal with wires sticking out and straps digging into their skin.

It opens up a much broader conversation about other annoyances women face that wouldn't exist if men had to face them too. Things like dealing with menstrual pain while still having to go to work and school, and let's be absolutely clear, period products would undoubtedly be free if men were going through cycles every month. Maybe it's time we start expecting more.

