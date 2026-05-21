Chinese Woman Living In The US Alarmed By The Way Americans Take Their Lunch Break

Lunch breaks are sacred in many places around the world. It's an opportunity for workers to slow down, enjoy a meal, and briefly disconnect from their jobs. However, one woman was surprised to learn that not every country sees it that way.

Jia, a Chinese wellness content creator on TikTok, explained that "the biggest culture shock when I moved from China to the U.S. was not about the food or language. It was about the lunch break time."

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A Chinese woman living in the US shared her surprise about how Americans take their lunch break.

In China, Jia said that it's standard for everything to basically shut down during lunchtime, from the hours of 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Businesses, schools, and even hospitals all temporarily suspend their day so that employees can go home, eat their lunch, and take a nap. It's considered a "nonnegotiable sacred ritual for all Chinese people."

"When I first moved to the U.S., I realized that's a privilege we get in China, and it's apparently not the same for everyone in the world," Jia shared. As most Americans know, this is far from the reality. "Here in the U.S., the lunch break time is often, like, 30 minutes to an hour. Sometimes people would even skip lunch just because they have back-to-back classes or meetings."

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For Jia, it was a big change getting used to this new type of schedule. "It did take me a while to adjust and adapt because, if I didn't take a nap during my lunch break, my brain would be very foggy in the afternoon, and I feel like my body became so sluggish and heavy," she said.

While lots of people in the U.S. still experience this so-called afternoon slump, most just try to power through with a few cups of coffee or a trip to the vending machine for a sugary treat to keep themselves alert.

The afternoon lunch break has roots in traditional Chinese wellness beliefs.

According to Jia, it's considered most beneficial to nap in the middle of the day because the human body runs on a sort of "organ clock." She said, "Between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., it's actually the peak hours for your heart and digestive system to work. They are going to work really hard to process all the food you eat and turn them into energy." That's why, when you're relying on caffeine to get through the day and making yourself continue to work, "it's basically stealing energy from your organs."

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The cultural custom of taking an afternoon break is also popular in several other countries. Spain's famous siesta tradition usually sees smaller shops and businesses close between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. so workers can eat and rest while avoiding midday heat. Italy, Japan, and the Philippines have similar practices of allowing workers rest periods in the afternoons to recharge.

Jia suggests, "If you work a crazy busy schedule, try at least to fit in a 15-minute power nap time into your lunch break. You'll probably notice that your digestive system will become better, and your afternoon focus may be even better."

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Kayla Asbach is a writer with a bachelor's degree from the University of Central Florida. She covers relationships, psychology, self-help, pop culture, and human interest topics.