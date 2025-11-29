Bar Owner Bans Single People From Entering After 9 PM

When the clock strikes 9 p.m., most bars are just starting to pick up for the night. Crowds are rolling in, drinks start flowing, and patrons start chatting ... unless you're drinking by yourself. At Alibi, a cocktail and karaoke bar in Greater Manchester, you won't even be allowed in without a group.

The bar is taking a different approach to controlling the crowd by enforcing a policy that prevents patrons from entering by themselves after 9 p.m. The unique policy has gone viral on social media, with many wondering whether it's such a good idea.

A bar owner in Manchester doesn't allow solo drinkers in his bar after 9 PM.

Carl Peters, owner of the cocktail and karaoke bar Alibi, has had a policy in place banning single bar-goers from entering late at night since he opened the doors in 2022. He maintains that this policy ensures safety and comfort for all patrons of the bar.

While it does seem like a strange rule, Peters has his reasons. He told the BBC that if someone is at the bar alone and has a medical incident, "in a late-night, busy bar environment, it's an absolute nightmare for us to deal with." He added, "Sometimes if you let people in on their own, the reason why they're on their own is that they've got no one to talk to, so they start mithering other groups."

Peters intended for the rule to be "non-controversial," but it has been met with mixed opinions. Some are calling it "discriminatory" for excluding solo drinkers, while others appreciate knowing they can feel at ease at Alibi.

Peters posted a video on Instagram to address the pushback he's received from the public.

In the recent video, Peters stands firm in his decision to continue enforcing the policy, saying, "I won't apologize for prioritizing people's welfare, safety when they come to Alibi. That is literally the number one priority for us."

Addressing the online controversy, he stated, "I understand that some people don't agree with the policy, but in a way, I sort of don't care because this literally comes up maybe once or twice on the door, and it's usually someone drunk at midnight wandering around trying to find somewhere to go when we say 'sorry, we don't let people in on their own.'"

Some commenters were supportive, with one user writing, "It’s your venue; you make the decisions and if people don’t like it then tough. Onwards!" On the flip side, another user said, "I would never come into your bar."

Other local hospitality workers have shared their thoughts on the situation.

Various bar workers and managers in the Manchester area have voiced their confusion over the policy, reassuring solo patrons that they are welcome at other establishments. Though they understand Peters' sentiments about prioritizing the well-being of his customers, many think there are other ways to go about it.

"There are a lot of places around here that have people coming in, sitting at the bar by themselves and chatting to the bartenders," says Mike Ramsden, manager at Tariff and Dale. "I don't think that a person being on their own makes them any different to someone in a group. The fact that someone is on their own doesn't make them any more of a threat. I can see no reason why a single person would be an issue."

Pub and club campaigns director Gary Timmins explained, "Licensees are in a position to judge what's best for both their business, staff, and customers. His approach might not work for every pub, especially if they've got customers that come in alone to enjoy the well-documented social and well-being benefits of pub-going and being part of a greater community."

At the end of the day, Peters is doing what he thinks is best for his bar and his customers. It might seem a little odd at first, but the fact that he is putting the safety of patrons first is something to be applauded, even if you might not like how he does it.

