The Smartest Person In Any Room Almost Always Avoids Asking 8 Awkward Questions

Written on Nov 12, 2026

awkward questions smartest person avoids asking Krakenimages.com | Shutterstock
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There's an easy way. to spot a highly intelligent person, and it's by the questions they avoid in causal conversations. Smart people aren't usually interested in creating unnecessary drama. They understand what they say carries weight so they avoid asking intrusively awkward questions.

You can spot a smart person by noticing that they won't ask these questions in casual conversations:

1. 'How much did you pay for that?'

woman in green jacket asking friend how much did you pay for that Dean Drobot | Shutterstock

Money is one of those topics of conversation that the smartest person in any room knows to avoid. They know financial questions are uncomfortable. 

A 2024 Bankrate study found that Americans think money talk is more taboo than politics, religion, or even weight. Smart people understand that.

Questions about money can feel demeaning. If a person offers up the information on their own, that's different. Smart people understand not to ask.

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2. 'Have you gained weight?'

woman in black outfit offended as friend asks have you gained weight KaterynaUKR | Shutterstock

You would think that people would avoid asking this question, right? Who in their right mind would ask someone about their weight? That includes asking if they've lost weight too. While this may seem bizarre to smart people, not everyone has tact. 

One study found that teasing someone about their weight actually leads them to gain more weight. That's why smart people never ask this awkward question. 

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3. When are you getting married?'

woman with blonde hair asking friend when are you getting married Josep Suria | Shutterstock

The dating scene is kinda bad. Any Gen Zer will tell you that finding your forever partner is becoming harder. That's why it's pretty rude for someone to ask such a personal thing. Man or woman, it doesn't matter. 

Thankfully, smart people have enough common sense. They never pry or ask personal questions. If someone wants to open up? Great, but if not? No big deal. Another person's relationship status is none of their business. 

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4. 'Why are you so quiet?'

woman in stripped shirt comforting friend as she asks why are you so quiet MexChriss | Shutterstock

Sorry, extroverts, but not everyone is as sociable as you. It isn't because they're going through something deeply depressing or personal. Sometimes, people don't want to talk

Some people have social anxiety and talking is unpleasant, but they want to be a part of the conversation. That means letting people who want to talk do it, and people who don't stay quiet. 

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5. 'How much money are you making these days?'

older man offended as younger man asks how much money are you making these days over coffee Miljan Zivkovic | Shutterstock

Money, as mentioned above, is a no-no. But worse than that is asking about salary. It doesn't matter if it's your child or best friend. The smartest people in the room avoid financial questions at all costs. 

They understand that financial conversations are hard. They also understand that people don't always want to get so personal. So, to make everyone comfortable, they avoid money talk in general. 

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6. 'Why do you look so tired?'

woman upset on the phone as she's asked why do you look so tired PeopleImages | Shutterstock

The National Alliance on Mental Health noted, "Half (52%) of employees reported feeling burned out in the past year because of their job, and 37% reported feeling so overwhelmed [that] it made it hard to do their job." Those stats are reason enough not to ask someone about their level of exhaustion.

People are sensitive about their appearance. That's why the smartest person in the room never asks, "Why do you look so tired?" Unlike others, they know this question rarely goes over well. 

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7. 'How old are you?'

older woman in green jacket upset on the phone as she's asked how old are you MAYA LAB | Shutterstock

Age is tricky. Some people are fine with talking about it. Others? Not so much. That's why it's best to avoid the topic altogether. It's something the smartest person in the room understands. 

The same goes for talking about how good someone looks for their age. Talk about backhanded. Anything that feels condescending or demeaning is off the table when it comes to what smart people are willing to talk about.

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8. 'What happened between you and so-and-so?'

woman with green cardigan asking what happened between you and so and so PeopleImages | Shutterstock

You might want the tea, but there's a time and place for everything. What if the person you are asking about isn't in their life anymore? Unless it comes up naturally, you should do what smart people do and avoid this awkward question at all costs. 

As the College of Intensive Care Medicine put it, "People are apprehensive to embrace vulnerability because they fear shame, rejection, disappointment, and suffering, to name a few." So, let it come naturally. Otherwise, you might push that person away. 

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.

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