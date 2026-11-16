Theres an actual art to being a morning person! Research says being a morning person or a night owl may be genetic, and that would be great if the world didn't run on a 9-to-5 schedule. Since it does, late-night creativity doesn't exactly play well with a 6 a.m. wake-up call. That's why training yourself to actually enjoy starting the day is so important.

6 little morning habits that make getting out of bed in the morning a lot easier:

1. Picking out clothes and prepping everything for the next day in advance

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This one may seem obvious, but it's worth mentioning. You know how parents try to get their kids to have their backpacks ready to go, with all their assignments and folders packed up, so they can just grab and go? This is exactly the same thing, except for adults.

Knowing exactly what you're going to wear gives you more time to wake up slowly. You can enjoy your coffee for an extra few minutes and not feel harried because your work bag is packed and your outfit is ready to go. Even your lunch is packed already! Who knows, maybe with a habit like this you can even sleep in a little longer than you normally would.

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2. Making coffee an enjoyable experience without rushing

What I really want to get at here is the idea that having something to look forward to helps you get up in the morning. In this case, it's as simple as your favorite cup of coffee.

Invest in an espresso machine or maybe just a Nespresso for now (like me), and figure out how to make your coffee exactly the way you like it. This goes for tea drinkers and people who enjoy their favorite energy drinks, too. When you start your day with something you genuinely enjoy, you'll have a little something to look forward to when you wake up the next morning.

3. Sticking to a strict bedtime routine

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Just to recap: your morning starts the night before. That means you need to establish a nighttime routine that you can actually stick to. Nothing too crazy, just a few things you tend to do every night when you're winding down. For some people, that's watching a movie or having a cup of peppermint tea.

Having a routine you follow every night can signal to your body that it's time to wind down. That's important because you need to actually sleep to wake up and function the next day.

Clinical psychologist Michael J. Breus, Ph.D. explained, "Consistency in sleep routines is the key to getting the right amount of high-quality rest to meet your individual needs — and ensuring those needs are met routinely. Consistency helps us avoid piling up a sleep debt, and can offer protection against a range of health conditions, including high blood pressure, high cholesterol and high blood sugar."

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4. Getting out of bed immediately after waking

It's hard to get out of a comfy, cozy bed in the morning. Unfortunately, lingering under the blankets isn't doing you any favors.

The longer you stay in bed after waking up, the easier it is to convince yourself to fall right back asleep. Instead of spending another 20 minutes negotiating with yourself, just get up.

Wash your face and get to making that morning caffeine. The sooner you get moving, the sooner you'll start shaking off that groggy feeling you have when you first wake up. And if that doesn't convince you, set your alarm out of reach, so you have to get out of bed to turn it off.

5. Making time for something fun in the morning

When you actually start enjoying your mornings, everything changes. You'll realize just how much time you have when you're not waking up 30 minutes before you have to be somewhere. Especially during the winter, when our days are shorter, it can feel like there's barely enough time to do anything outside of work or school.

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Try using your mornings to make time for the things you genuinely enjoy. Maybe that's reading a book, working out, whatever. Getting up earlier gives you more time to do things you might not otherwise fit into your day.

6. Following through on weekend mornings too

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Last but not least, morning people understand the importance of keeping a consistent schedule. All of the habits I've listed require consistency and repetition to really become part of your routine. Of course, it's okay to have cheat days. Maybe you stay out late with your friends or have a few mornings when you get to sleep in. You're allowed to enjoy yourself!

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But if you want to make waking up early a regular part of your life, you have to give your body some consistency. Sleeping in significantly later on the weekends can throw off your sleep schedule and make it harder to fall asleep at your usual time that night. You can't always make up for lost sleep by sleeping in, either. So, while there's nothing wrong with the occasional late night, try not to make it a habit. After all, becoming a morning person is all about building habits you can actually stick to.

Julia McNulty is a writer with a Master’s degree in Literary & Cultural Studies who specializes in lifestyle, relationship, culture, and human interest topics.