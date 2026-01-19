Almost Half Of Gen Z Is Willing To Quit Their Job For This One Thing — And It’s Not More Money

The oldest members of Gen Z are in their late twenties and are either in or just entering the workforce. Yet, nearly half of the generation is willing to quit their professional jobs. Not for a higher salary, but for another benefit of employment that is more desirable than money alone.

Work life is the reward for years of studying and the long period of time it might take to find a job in your field. You grind for years to study just to grind again for work. According to Gen Z, there should be a reward other than a job well done. And that reward might be surprising.

Gen Z may be the most misunderstood generation. What is seen as laziness and overconfidence is just the adjustment period (growing pains) for those who grew up as the first generation entirely connected to the internet, as well as being a recycled misnomer also used for past generations in their youths, like millennials.

Almost half of Gen Z is willing to quit a job for one with career advancement opportunities.

Whether misunderstood or not, Gen Z is active in the workforce, and 46% of them are already willing to quit their jobs, according to a study conducted by Youngstown State University. The reason? It's not money.

Master1305 | Shutterstock

Gen Z wants to progress in their career and so looks for jobs that offer education benefits such as tuition reimbursement, flexible schedules, or internal training programs. Without these programs, Gen Z is looking elsewhere for better benefits. According to the research, "When opportunities to grow are limited, workers often consider moving on. For many, professional development support is directly tied to career decisions.”

To advance in your career and remain competitive, continuing education is ideal. There are already hurdles to overcome, including a decline in entry-level jobs. If Gen Z wants to become top earners and gain in responsibilities and skillset, they will need continuing education. An opportunity to gain an MBA, for instance, without having to worry about the staggering costs of a master's degree.

Gen Z wants to secure their career for the future, not just for right now.

Pete Freeman from Youngstown State University noted, “46% of Gen Z are willing to quit for better career advancement." What he was keen to point out was that pay was not part of the equation. He also noted that Gen Zers "are already planning their exit over a lack of growth, outpacing every other generation."

The study also found that a whopping 86% of Gen Z won’t "upskill" unless they are offered some sort of reimbursement through their employer. It makes sense. Why would a generation already drowning in education debt take on more debt without the security and loyalty from an employer willing to invest in their talent?

These findings indicate a generation that is motivated and geared toward success within their industry, but they are not willing to stick around for a job that doesn’t contribute in some way to that growth.

Gen Z is prioritizing benefits that they hope will prevent burnout and job loss.

Bizketz | Shutterstock

Gen Z is willing to explore different career opportunities, including tech and influencer roles, primarily because they are looking for jobs with work-life balance.

That said, working as an influencer may not come with added benefits. They would have to pursue those themselves out of their own pockets. Along with tech and influencer roles, the generation is seeking more traditional jobs in healthcare and skilled trades. These more traditional jobs are more likely to offer benefits that advance Gen Z’s career options.

Whichever job the generation of digital natives chooses, whether in a traditional field or entertainment, they are not willing to stick it out if there is no progress to be made in a growing market of job seekers. They are looking to get over the hump in the entry-level category and advance their careers with their employer's help. To retain employees, companies must meet market demands and offer educational benefits that help propel this young generation in their careers.

Laura Lomas is a writer with a Master’s degree in English and Creative Writing who focuses on news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.