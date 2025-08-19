Airbnb Host Reveals The Outdoor Decor That Made A Guest Cancel 5 Minutes After Arriving

When you run an Airbnb, it’s important to keep the customer in mind. Your job is to make them comfortable and give them a great place to stay that they’ll want to come back to. Oftentimes that means getting rid of any personal items or decor that aligns with who you are in favor of something more neutral.

One host decided against this route and left up a very polarizing piece of outdoor decor. When it made one guest so uncomfortable that she left within five minutes of arriving, the host couldn’t understand why.

A guest left five minutes after arriving at an Airbnb because there was a Trump-Vance sign in the yard.

The Airbnb host at Outskirts of Heaven Farm, which is described as an “animal sanctuary and farm stay,” posted an interesting TikTok about a guest who arrived at the property only to immediately turn around and leave.

“So our Airbnb guest got here and canceled within five minutes and just left,” she said, with her camera focused on the farm. The scenery was beautiful, but there was one strange exception to its natural, rustic charm. “She said there was no way she could stay somewhere like this because she saw this,” the host said.

She panned the camera over to a sign attached to a fence that appeared relatively small from the distance she was standing at, but up close, definitely looked bigger than your typical yard sign. It read, “Trump Vance 2024.”

“And she got in her car and drove away and left,” the host said. “And Zoey was sad,” she added, referring to her dog, who did seem a bit downtrodden as she slowly walked around the yard.

Others were firmly on the guest’s side.

Several commenters couldn’t believe the host had thought it was acceptable to leave the Trump sign in her Airbnb’s yard in the first place. “A good host should know, no religion or political signs,” one person said. Another added, “You’re free to make your own decisions, but not free from the consequences of those decisions.” A third person said, “Can’t blame her, no politics needed on vacay.”

Others were just as upset by the sign as the guest must have been. “You chose to put your values in full view. So did she,” one person stated simply. “That sign tells me you’re not a safe place,” another said. A third added, “It looks like a beautiful property, but I would have left too.”

If the host was looking for sympathy or support, she didn’t find any. Instead, everyone was against her decision to so openly display her political views.

A political sign feels especially inappropriate in the current climate.

According to Pew Research Center, the United States is deeply divided politically. 48% of Americans are Republicans or lean Republican when voting, while 49% of Americans are Democrats or lean Democrat. That’s an almost perfectly even split. Clearly, the country is facing intense polarization in which few people can agree.

To make matters worse, The Harvard Gazette reported that most Americans "live in partisan bubbles” and do not regularly hear views that oppose their own. That takes away the possibility for them to open up to new ideas, or at the very least be reminded that not everyone has the same beliefs.

We all really have to try to put ourselves in another person’s shoes to understand them. As several commenters pointed out, one of President Trump’s policies could have personally affected the guest in a negative way. Of course, she’s not going to want to stay there if that’s the case. On the other hand, I seriously doubt the host would want to stay on a property with a Biden-Harris or Harris-Walz sign.

