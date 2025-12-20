13-Year-Old College Sophomore Explains Why AI Makes Him ‘Furious’

A 13-year-old college sophomore admitted that seeing his classmates use AI software programs like ChatGPT to pass is something that he just doesn't understand. During an interview on Hasan Minhaj's podcast, "Hasan Minhaj Doesn't Know," Soborno Isaac Bari, a 13-year-old math prodigy, author, and the world's youngest professor at NYU, where he also studies, explained why AI is taking away from the valuable parts of learning.

Considering that many students in both public schools and colleges/universities are turning to AI tools to help them complete assignments, Bari's perspective highlights that learning shouldn't be effortless and that AI prevents the thought processes needed for true education.

The 13-year-old college sophomore said AI makes him "furious about the future."

"ChatGPT is the one that does the learning. ChatGPT is the one that does the work," Bari insisted while speaking with Minhaj. "Maybe when all our classes are online or in the Metaverse, ChatGPT is gonna be the one answering questions and raising its hand in class. And that makes me furious about the future."

When asked about the advice that Bari would give younger kids about using AI, he explained that ChatGPT and other AI software programs shouldn't be responsible for running your life. It shouldn't take away from your education, and it shouldn't work your job for you. If so, you're only doing yourself a disservice by missing out on some amazing opportunities that come with learning to do things on your own.

"Don't let it take away all those amazing opportunities that make your life rough and special. And don’t be afraid to fail sometimes. Because in the end, it’ll all feel meaningless if you don’t at least have something you consider a failure," Bari encouraged.

Most students are using AI to complete their schoolwork.

Research published by the College Board found that AI use is more prevalent than ever in schools, especially among high school students. The percentage of high school students who report using AI tools for schoolwork increased from 79% to 84% between January and May 2025.

Honestly, how could it not? AI apps designed exclusively for cheating are everywhere, and they are big money makers. That means they will only grow in numbers and get better. The incentive not to use them has to be on the students.

Half of high school students use AI tools for their assignments, and ChatGPT is the one students are gravitating toward the most. An estimated 69% of of high school students reported using ChatGPT to help with school assignments and homework in May 2025.

As AI continues to evolve, we'll likely see the emergence of new tools and software.

Students will likely rely on it even more in the years to come. For educators and parents alike, there is even greater concern about how to combat the fact that so many students are relying on it to think for them.

That being said, AI is not the enemy. Technological advancements have the ability to make life better, and that's not a bad thing, even if change can be hard. What needs to happen, however, is that AI tech needs to be better regulated, and we need to find a balance in using it as a tool versus relying on it for everything.

As Bari stressed, learning is hard, but it's also rewarding. Critical thinking, creative thought processes, and understanding concepts are part of the process, and so is all the other stuff like being frustrated and confused by new ideas. AI absolutely has a place, but you shouldn't start using it as an educational crutch, or else you'll never actually learn anything.

