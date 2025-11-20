Paying Extra For A Window Seat On A Plane Doesn’t Guarantee You An Actual Window, According To United Airlines

Most people who prefer the window seat enjoy the fact that they have a bit more room and are able to lean their head against the interior of the plane. But also, it's the benefit of being able to have access to the window. However, a popular airline recently claimed that just because passengers are paying extra to sit next to the window doesn't mean they're getting what they've paid for.

United Airlines is currently facing social media backlash after asking a federal judge to dismiss a proposed class action lawsuit in which passengers argued they were unfairly treated after paying extra for window seats and not receiving what they paid for.

United Airlines claims paying extra for a window seat on a plane doesn't guarantee you an actual window.

According to court documents reviewed by The New York Post, the lawsuit was initially filed back in August. Passengers claimed that, despite paying an additional fee to United Airlines for "window seats," they found themselves sitting next to a wall with no window. The suit was filed against both United and Delta, with two million passengers, one million from each carrier, named in the suit.

Kawin Ounprasertsuk | Shutterstock

The filing claimed that seats on Boeing 737, Boeing 757, and Airbus A321 aircraft, which would typically have windows, do not due to the placement of equipment such as air conditioners, conduits, and other electrical components. However, it seems United, in particular, is doubling down and arguing that just because passengers are paying extra for a window seat doesn't mean they're guaranteed to sit next to a window.

According to a survey from Upgraded Points, a consumer news website for credit card perks, 66.6% of the 3,100 US air travelers who participated prefer window seats. But if you're flying United, you might want to reconsider paying extra for that luxury.

"The use of the word ‘window’ in reference to a particular seat cannot reasonably be interpreted as a promise that the seat will have an exterior window view," attorneys for United argued in their motion to dismiss the suit, according to PEOPLE. "Rather, the word ‘window’ identifies the position of the seat — i.e., next to the wall of the main body of the aircraft."

An attorney representing the plaintiffs argued that passengers should be guaranteed a window if that's what they're paying for.

Carter Greenbaum, an attorney representing the plaintiffs, explained that United does not offer any warnings that window seats do not contain windows during booking. However, other airlines, like American, Alaska, and Ryanair, use verbiage that indicates to customers when and if they are purchasing a windowless seat.

"When passengers book and pay more for a window seat, they expect their seat to have a window," Greenbaum told PEOPLE. "Customers deserve more than empty promises and United’s word games. As airlines have begun charging for services that were once free, passengers should at least expect upfront disclosure of the fees and that if they pay an extra fee, they will get the product they paid for."

In the last year, the consumer price index for flights has increased by 25%. A Bank of America Institute survey found that spending at airlines and travel agencies is up by at least 60% year over year.

Considering people are paying an arm and a leg just to travel, they should be given exactly what they want, especially if they are paying extra for that luxury. What's the point, otherwise? It sounds like an easy money grab, and travelers rightfully so have had enough.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.