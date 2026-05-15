You Can Tell More People Are Starting To Fall On Hard Times By 5 Subtle Recession Indicators Creeping Into Everyday Life

The economy has shown a major dip in the past year or so, leading to an increase in unemployment rates and drastic budget cuts for families across the country.

The cost of living has nearly everyone struggling to make ends meet, and there are signs that a recession might be on the horizon when certain subtle behaviors start making their way into everyday life. It's more than just saving money for the big things, like buying a house or car. In times like these, you may need to cut corners in order to afford the everyday necessities.

Advertisement

You can tell people are falling on hard times by 5 subtle recession indicators creeping into everyday life:

1. Groceries start to feel like a splurge

No matter what, we need food to keep our bodies going. Unfortunately, most people are struggling to stay on their food budgets because the cost of basics like ground beef and bread has gone up. Maybe you've had to become more mindful about how much you're eating out, or when you get the urge for takeout, you tell yourself or your family members, "We have food at home."

But now, it's becoming much more than just skipping out on DoorDash or your favorite restaurant. Buying food from the grocery store to cook at-home meals has begun to feel like an investment.

Advertisement

Hryshchyshen Serhii | Shutterstock

The price of goods has gone up due to energy and transportation costs skyrocketing, as well as increased tariffs. Many individuals have expressed concern about this, sharing that they spend hundreds per week just to feed their family, something that was never quite as high before.

Even the grocery stores that are supposed to be accessible due to their budget-friendly options have become pricy. The items that have taken the biggest hit are fresh foods like meat, eggs, produce, and even coffee.

Advertisement

2. Nights out are being replaced with nights at home

We used to ask our friends to go out for a drink to celebrate things, catch up, or show off a new look. Now, it saves a lot more money to stay at home and have a glass while watching Netflix. Since we're paying for housing and subscription services, it almost makes more sense to stay home.

A night out can hurt your wallet, and in this economy, it's harder to justify spending on fun things rather than saving for groceries or paying off your student loans. Buying a mixed drink at a bar can cost around twenty bucks if not more, and the last thing you want to be doing is worrying about money while trying to let loose.

While the club may be fun for meeting new people and dancing, when money is tight, it becomes one of the first luxuries on the chopping block. Same with movies and even trips to the coffee shop for a special latte. Even fast-food restaurants are feeling the pinch as more and more people are skipping what used to be a budget treat because there's just no wiggle room anymore.

Advertisement

3. Companies are embracing shrinkflation to combat losses

Have you noticed recently that there's a lot more air than chips in the Doritos bag? This is no mistake. It's shrinkflation. Companies have begun subtly repackaging items to make them appear to have the same volume without changing the price, or, worse, increasing it.

Manufacturers do this to generate more profits. However, it frustrates consumers who come to the store looking for the products they have bought dozens of times, only to be met with less in both quantity and quality.

Advertisement

4. Thrifting is necessary instead of trendy or fun

Buying secondhand clothes has gained popularity over the last decade as a way to find unique items and help the environment. Now, the lower price point is what's drawing people in. What's wild, however, is that even thrift store items are increasing in price as demand for budget-friendly options goes up.

In a Reddit post discussing the recession indicators people have noticed, one user shared that they worked as a chaperone for a high school prom and overheard many girls say they thrifted their dresses. A similar situation held for the boys, who either thrifted theirs or wore a simpler suit in place of a tuxedo (the customary attire for prom and other fancy events).

The price of clothes has gone up, but life still goes on. When big events come up on our schedule, it is more common to head to the nearest Goodwill or Salvation Army to find something budget-friendly. You can look fashionable and cute without breaking the bank.

5. Older cars stay on the road with unrepaired damage

Nowadays, buying a new car has become less affordable. Many have transitioned to either buying used vehicles or keeping their cars for longer than they likely intended. As Consumer Reports noted, you really can't get a used car for less than $50,000. When the national average salary is around $63k, buying a new car is basically impossible.

Advertisement

That means people are keeping their cars long after their expiration dates, and they aren't exactly making sure they are roadworthy either. Parts have become difficult to replace due to age and limited stock, creating a vicious cycle.

MAYA LAB | Shutterstock

Advertisement

Even the used market has increased in price due to the economy, making used cars fall within the same cost range as new cars. It's no wonder people are still driving cars that are held together with duct tape and hope.

In our current economy, new does not always mean better, and in times like these, it's best to save in small ways, whether it's through clothes or cooking at home.

Gabrielle Mattes is a writer working towards a Creative Writing degree. Her focus is lifestyle, wellness, human interest, and relationships.