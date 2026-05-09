We Might Finally Have Proof That UFOs Exist But Everyone Is Too Burnt Out To Care

In case you somehow missed it, the Pentagon just released a bunch of files and videos detailing UFO investigations and reported sightings over decades. If this were any other time in history, there might actually be some excitement over the news, but the fact is, we're all too burned out to care.

The recent release isn't exactly a bombshell. Back in 2023, Congress held a hearing where U.S. government officials and former military officers were whistleblowing on what they claimed was a top-secret program containing evidence of UFOs. Those unidentified flying objects (now referred to as Unidentified Aerial Phenomena) have long nagged at Americans' minds, as the thought of aliens and extraterrestrials has always been fascinating.

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With the added evidence, we may finally have proof of the existence of UFOs and maybe even aliens, but the general public’s reaction seems unremarkable, and considering just how indifferent everyone is lately, it's not really a surprise.

Everyone is too burnt out to care about any proof that UFOs might actually be real.

There is so much going on in the world; the least of our concerns is the light we saw in the sky moving around in a weird way. Aliens? What about massive student loan debt? UFOs? What about the cost of living?

Okay, that doesn't mean we aren't curious, though. It might not be the hot topic at the watercooler, but it's a good distraction.

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The reality is, we have bigger things to care about than the potential for other intelligent lifeforms trying to make contact with us. Unless that alien is looking to provide me with an interest-free mortgage, I don’t care.

Instead of UFOs, the cost of living, housing prices, gas prices, and inflation seem to be what everyone is focused on. Stokkete | Shutterstock Advertisement

According to data from the US Census Bureau, the average price for a house sold in the United States increased from $374,500 in 2020 to $514,600 in 2026. According to more data from the US Census Bureau, the median household income in 2020 was $68,000, which is nearly a $1000 decrease from the year before, and increased to nearly $81,000 in 2026.

These increases don’t seem to add up. Of course, everything is relative to an individual's situation, and there are many factors that contribute to someone’s ability to buy a home, but when people who make nearly double the median household income cannot afford a decent place to live, there’s something wrong.

Zippia's extensive research has concluded that, in the last year, 89% of workers have experienced burnout, and a whopping 77% are burned out at their current jobs.

Ludwig Institute for Shared Economic Prosperity conducted research into the economic well-being of U.S.residents, defining “minimal quality of life” as the ability to pay for a “basket of American dream essentials” including housing, food, transportation, clothing, medical costs, and basic leisure expenses. What they essentially found was that most Americans couldn't afford a minimal quality of life. They concluded that an average American couple with two children would need to spend $120,302 per year to cover the minimum quality of life expenses. How do you do that when the median household income is around $80k?

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It's interesting that the government is now coming forward about UFOs and potential alien lifeforms.

“UAPs, whatever they may be, may pose a serious threat to our military and our civilian aircraft, and that must be understood,” Democratic Rep. Robert Garcia of California said of the 2023 hearings. “We should encourage more reporting, not less on UAPs. The more we understand, the safer we will be.”

On May 8, 2026, the Department of War posted on X, “The American people can now access the federal government’s declassified UAP files instantly.” The release noted, “The latest UAP videos, photos, and original source documents from across the entire United States government are all in one place – no clearance required.”

While transparency is always a good thing, the timing of it all seems strange considering headlines run the gamut of doom and gloom from hantavirus speculation to the war in Iran. Remember, too, that the Pentagon isn't just saying, "Yup, this stuff is all real, and we've got aliens in Area 51," either. In fact, as CNN reported, the Pentagon website where the new documents were posted contains a disclaimer saying that the “descriptive and estimative language” in the military documents reflects the “subjective interpretation” of the person who wrote them and “should not be interpreted as a conclusive indication” of what actually happened.

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That sure sounds like, "Here you go; enjoy this entertaining stuff that will distract you from the fact that you can't afford groceries." But that's all speculation, too. And that's even more exhausting...

So are UFOs real? No one is saying anything definitively, and they won't, but the fact remains, no one really cares either.

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Isaac Serna-Diez is a writer who focuses on entertainment and news, social justice, and relationships.