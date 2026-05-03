Hospital Forced To Relocate Helipad A Mile Away From The Building Because Rich Neighbors Complained About The Noise

Seattle Children’s has been forced to redefine what needing urgent medical care really means thanks to some entitled, wealthy community members.

Medevac flights can literally mean the difference between life and death when someone is in need of critical care. Many hospitals have helipads for this very reason. I’m no medical expert, but I think it’s a good idea to be able to access the lifesaving care you or a loved one might need as quickly as possible. Apparently, not everyone agrees.

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Seattle Children’s had to move its helipad a mile away from the hospital to appease some rich neighbors.

According to reporting from local news station King 5, a medical pilot allegedly brought attention to the issue in a post on X. He claimed that all medevac flights bound for Seattle Children’s Hospital have to assess the patient’s status and decide whether they absolutely need to be taken directly to the hospital, or whether they would be OK to land a mile away and take an ambulance to the hospital from there.

Joerg Hartmann | Pexels

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The hospital released a statement that basically confirmed the pilot’s allegations. “Every second counts when a child needs lifesaving care, and Seattle Children’s will always put the health and safety of our patients first,” they said. “Most members of the Laurelhurst community are supportive and grateful for the services and care Children’s has delivered for decades. However, ongoing efforts by some to restrict helipad access puts an unnecessary burden on the system.”

The affluent Laurelhurst community, which surrounds the hospital, has had no problem expressing its displeasure with the noise from the helipad. In fact, the Laurelhurst Community Club, which resembles something like a glorified HOA, has a years-long record of complaining about the helicopters traveling to the hospital, as well as other concerns, like traffic. Interestingly, the Club’s website is currently “undergoing scheduled maintenance.”

People are, quite honestly, disgusted by the community’s alleged disregard for sick children.

A travel lab scientist named Maddy addressed the controversy on TikTok and could barely hide her rage. She alleged that rich and powerful Laurelhurst residents have actually “lobbied the hospital” to give them spots on the board. “So neighborhood members, who are not doctors, get to help make decisions that directly affect patient care,” she said.

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Reddit users also discussed what was happening. “America really is the land of opportunities! IF you are in the 1% club!” one person said. Another noted, “Wild ‘cause these rich folks could 1000% make their houses sound proof if they want. The cruelty is the point.”

A third commenter really put the situation in perspective. “They could literally land on my property every single day if it saves a child’s life,” they said. “Do they not have children?” Others pointed out that the hospital administrators should share some of the blame for caving to Laurelhurst residents’ requests in the first place.

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Seattle Children’s is known as one of the most advanced pediatric care centers in the country.

U.S. News and World Report has actually listed the hospital as one of the best every single year since its ranking system began 30 years ago. The hospital boasts excellent survival rates for cancer patients and organ transplant recipients, as well as an advanced research program that receives top funding.

Tomsickova Tatyana | Shutterstock

This might not seem terribly impressive to Laurelhurst community members who probably have enough money to send their kids, or themselves, to any medical facility they would like anywhere in the world. But for families who aren’t as privileged, knowing their children can receive top-notch care at Seattle Children’s is a huge comfort. They should not have to worry about an ambulance transfer and a mile-long ride to the hospital compromising that care.

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The hospital clarified that it has no more than three patients who arrive via medevac each week, and they are almost always admitted to the ICU. Imagine thinking that hearing three helicopters a week is reason enough to risk children’s lives.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.