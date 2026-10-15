Frugal Couples Who Know How To Save Money & Still Have Fun Usually Do 6 Things On The Weekend

Just because a couple is frugal does not mean they are boring. In fact, their weekends might even be a whole lot more fun than their irresponsible-spending peers'.

Frugal couples are smart about how they spend their free time because they know racking up debt isn't worth fancy-restaurant dates every Saturday night. They still have a great time and know how to let loose. They're just more creative when it comes to fun.

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Fun things frugal couples do on the weekend without spending a lot of money:

1. They go thrifting

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Thrift shopping is far from a new trend, and luckily, it is not going anywhere. Thrift shopping is something that a frugal couple would do to shop for anything from clothes to furniture. And shopping has always been fun, so why would thrift shopping be any different? If anything, thrift shopping is even more fun with the scavenger hunt that it adds to the shopping experience.

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Obviously, prices vary by item, but experts say you can save 25% to 50% off the original price by buying used. That makes any frugal person happy.

2. They go food shopping at the farmer's market

Like thrift shopping, doing weekly grocery shopping at the farmer's market can save money. Farmer's markets do have a reputation for being more expensive, especially when it comes to specialty items. However, locally sourced seasonal items can be less expensive, so it really depends on what you get, and looking around is half the fun!

3. They go to the local library

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Libraries are incredible resources for so much more than just books (though books are great and always there too). Many libraries host lots of different exciting events that could easily fill up a frugal couple's weekend.

Libraries host cultural series, have classes, and they even offer movie and video game rentals if streaming isn't in the budget.

4. They go to the park

This one does not sound super exciting, but it totally is. Many cities in their larger, public parks are using the space to hold free events open to the public, no tickets required.

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A great example of this is Bryant Park in New York. For thirty-three years now, Bryant Park has been hosting "Movie Nights at Bryant Park." The lawn opens at 4 p.m., and food vendors fill the park surrounding the lawn. The movie starts at 5 p.m., and captions are also shown for every movie, making it an accessible event as well.

5. They visit a museum

Museums are some of the most fun places to visit. It is easy to get lost in a museum, and a frugal couple must want to do just that, allowing themselves to waste the day away staring at art or learning about history.

Depending on the museum, though, admission can definitely get expensive. However, many museums offer free admission nights/days, and some are even pay-as-you-wish. So a frugal couple will not be breaking the bank to visit their favorite paintings.

6. They stay home

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Some couples are homebodies, and that is super fun too. This frugal couple still knows how to have fun; they are just having fun from the comfort of their own home, and that is so real and so valid.

They watch movies, play games, listen to music, cook, and sometimes just do their own thing, enjoying alone time while still being in the same place.The best way to save money, after all, is to not leave the house.

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Lyss Micalizzi is a writer covering human interest and pop culture, with a master’s in Literature and Culture, a bachelor’s in English Literary and Textual Studies, and over six years of writing and social media experience. Their work is driven by the belief that stories are what make us human.