Some people have exquisite taste, despite not having much money.

But this means they tend to appreciate quality over cost. And for folks with great taste but a small bank account, they often have frugal yet classy habits that let them enjoy the finer things in life.

Classy frugal habits of people with good taste but no money

1. They don't chase trends just to fit in

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People with great taste but a small budget aren't always worrying about keeping up with the Joneses. They might take notice of a new show that has popular merch or a gadget blowing up on TikTok, but they won't purchase it.

For their wardrobe, they don't choose outfits based on luxury. They'd much rather choose a simple, affordable shirt rather than dipping deep into their wallets for designer clothes. They don't want to impress people with the things they wear or buy, they just want to live in their authenticity.

Ankita Guchait, a mental health practitioner, says that people have a tendency to follow what everyone else is doing.

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"The idea of herd mentality, a psychological phenomena in which people accept behaviors or ideas just because a large number of other people are doing the same, is at the heart of trend-following," she says. "While following trends can occasionally be a result of conformity, it can also be an act of creativity, a coping strategy, or a means of expressing one's sense of belonging."

Someone who has little money but exceptional taste knows their worth and accepts themselves for who they are. So, they won't conform to certain standards or spend money just to appear cool.

2. They use everything they have instead of buying more

Not showing how much money you have means being a little deceptive. Someone who doesn't have much money might present food in a way that looks appetizing, despite using leftovers or cheap ingredients. They may even recycle clothing.

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They use the items they have in their home and don't feel pressured to buy something new just because. They know that something doesn't have to be brand new or made with expensive ingredients or materials for it to look classy.

Rather than buying expensive food items, they'll look at what they have in the pantry and whip something up. If a shirt they love is falling apart, they'll refurbish and alter it so it's an entirely new piece.

3. They're good at thrifting to save big

Thrifting is an inexpensive and clever way to add new things to your wardrobe or home without spending much. For someone who has basically no money but somewhat expensive taste, they take advantage of thrifting.

They may purchase a $15 antique table rather than going to a furniture store to buy a modern one that costs way more. They sift through sale racks at stores to find a more affordable option, even if it's clothing that's used.

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According to writer Parmis Etezady, "Owning a luxury good is a symbol of achievement for many. Yet even if you don't own a single designer product, having a replica can still make you feel somewhat involved in the world surrounding these brands."

But for someone with a limited budget, they must be wise in how they spend their money, so a thrift store or second-hand shop is their first stop when they're balling on a budget.

4. They take good care of what they already own

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People from all different walks of life have a fascinating desire to collect things. Some folks have dozens of pairs of shoes taking up space in their closet. Others spend money on expensive watches to add to their assortment.

But someone who doesn't have much money understands how important it is to take care of the things they own. It could be a hand-painted portrait of their family or a car their parents passed down to them. Even though those things might be outdated or old, they put real effort into their upkeep.

Someone with exceptional taste will find ways to be frugal yet still classy. That means polishing the dishware they have in the china cabinet or replacing parts in an old clock to make it run again. It's more about sentimental value for them.

"Our possessions do not just make us feel secure by substituting for important people in our lives; we actually see these objects as an extension of ourselves. We believe... our very essence permeates our things. If these things become damaged or lost, we ourselves feel damaged or lost," journalist Francine Russo explains.

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Being highly attached to an object can help make people feel a strong sense of belonging and comfort in their lives. They don't need a lot of money to be happy, they just need to take excellent care of the items they have.

5. They budget and spend their money wisely

Having a little bit of money means appreciating what you have and sticking to a budget so you can enjoy what really matters in life. For some people, only spending money on the stuff they need is enough.

It might be frustrating for them to see something they really want and not purchase it, but at the end of the day, they know that new things won't make them feel fulfilled. By being intentional with their spending, they're helping themselves.

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In fact, Northwestern Mutual's 2025 Consumer Sentiment survey found that when people spend more mindfully, they feel more in control and less stressed when things feel uncertain.

"Intentional spending means avoiding impulse buys while leaving room for well-planned splurges that bring lifetime memories. It also means 'spending' intentionally on yourself by setting money aside for retirement, education or emergencies," researchers say.

Allison Peterson is a writer with a degree in English from the University of Nevada, Reno. She writes on relationships, lifestyle, and mental health topics.