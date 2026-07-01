More Boomers Like Me Are Retiring With Seven-Figure Nest Eggs Thanks To One Old-School Money Habit

Some Boomers are retiring with seven-figure nest eggs because of one old-school money habit.

According to recent news reports, the stock market has made many Baby Boomers happier, or at least wealthier, as the on-paper owners of more assets. I can already hear the "Okay, Boomer" refrain as we're accused of having good timing, which mostly comes down to being born in the post-World War II boom years. We've benefited from recent and long-term stock market growth, regardless of our politics. The funny part is that many of us were anti-materialist at 18, yet now we check our retirement accounts and feel relieved. I was anti-materialist too, and I didn't care much about money until I was old enough to worry about not having any.

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My frugal Depression-era parents taught me the old-school money habit that changed everything: learn what is good enough, live below your means, and tamp down wants before they turn into needs.

A. C. / Unsplash+

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I worked for years for non-profits, and my idealism changed into pessimism and then realistic expectations, the path many of us take. I overheard my son, whom I regard as a young thing but realize is approaching forty, talk about the shift in his idealism toward compromise across the many realms of life. I laugh now when I think of our anti-materialist pontifications as emerging adults.

Many of us Baby Boomers were raised in suburban cookie-cutter developments, saved Gold Bond stamps, mowed lawns, and babysat for 35 cents an hour to go to the Saturday matinee with friends.

I had to loosen up about condemning "the rich" when that meant anybody who had more. I consider myself rich, richer than I've ever been, which is true.

I don't have to worry about saving for anything anymore, and the calculations show I probably won't outlive my money. I am happiest puttering in my garden, minding my two-bedroom apartment, and getting lost in a good book. None of those things are very expensive.

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I can afford to go out to dinner or on the occasional trip. I try to volunteer and participate in charitable giving to the point that it assuages my guilt over the inequities in the world and in my town. I have given up solving social injustices in my lifetime, although I understand we need to contribute where we can, how we can.

I understand I am entitled, but I am 70, and I do not fret about it other than trying to live life as a good person.

I know from reading other writers on this site that we all have our unique life experiences. Some folks struggle a lot for economic, social justice, health, or other reasons. Age is a burden to some, a source of anxiety.

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Life's roller coaster provides ups and downs, expected and not. Global catastrophes, personal ones, or both are out there; we all know that. But if you are on top for now, hold up your hands and shriek in delight.

I am reminded that having low expectations is key.

Per an overheard conversation years ago: I was in the elevator with three ladies who lunched. One said to a friend as a third woman departed the elevator. "She always seems so happy." "Yes," her friend replied, "but she has low expectations.”

To my fellow Baby Boomers: May your expectations be exceeded. May your retirement account make you smile. May you raise your arms at the top, anticipating the rush before the car slows to stop.

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Sharon Johnson has written stories published in Chicken Soup for the Soul, Woman's World, Smart News, Medium, Oregon Humanities Magazine, and others. She is a grandmother living in Oregon.