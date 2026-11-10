Women With Old-Fashioned Sense About Them Often Have 4 Traits That Men Obsess Over

It sounds like a contradiction, but there is no better way to waste months than by going exclusive with someone before you know who they are. Then you start all over again with someone new when one relationship fizzles out because you were way more into them than they were into you.

You deserve to be with someone as passionate about you as you are about them. Don’t invest your heart in a person who hasn’t made their intentions known.

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Women with an old-fashioned sense about them often have traits men can't resist:

1. They reprogram their brains to attract love

Your GPS for love was formed in your family of origin. This system is driving your behavior as an adult. It is why you find certain types of people more attractive than others. Because your internal coordinates are off, you’ll keep missing your destination until you start to change the pattern.

Your limiting beliefs about love are not factual. The truth is, you are deserving of love. Love is your birthright. It is part of being human to share your life with someone.

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Old-fashioned types often take the time to identify their patterns and behaviors. They do the work to break their pattern. Remember: You don’t have to fix everything. You’ll never be a completed project. Start the journey, and your relationships will begin to improve right away.

2. Women with common sense choose to forgive, rather than hold grudges

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Forgiveness is probably the single most important tool for creating and maintaining lasting love. Without it, you will get stuck in an endless lather-rinse-repeat cycle with the power struggle and romance stages of a relationship. Holding onto anger and resentment will poison a relationship over time.

Forgiveness has nothing to do with the people who have wronged you. Forgiveness is for you, so you are free from those past events.

Forgive yourself for the mistakes you’ve made. Let go of the need to be perfect. Release your judgments about yourself and others.

Forgive your exes for their limitations and hurtful actions. This doesn’t mean you have to let them back into your life, but it does allow you to move on.

3. They're fully themselves, no matter what people think

This is the one part of the soulmate theory that is great advice. The only way to be loved for who you are is by showing up as your authentic self.

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Your soulmate is not a mind reader. Attraction and deep love do not come with mind-reading powers. If you want your soulmate to know what you like and dislike, you’ll have to speak up. If this feels scary for you, it may be time for you to invest in some personal coaching to build your self-esteem and confidence.

4. Women like this are choosy about who they date but not in a rude way

Women with common sense use dating to get clear on what you want, as well as identify areas where you can grow. Date slowly and with an open mind. Don’t jump into a commitment with the first person who looks like a good match.

The person who likes you will be patient with you. Date several people at once before going exclusive. Use your dates as opportunities to practice being more authentic and asking for what you want.

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This approach to dating will shorten your journey to your soulmate by taking things slowly. Get out into the world and meet people. Become curious and date. This is how you will meet your soulmate.

Orna and Matthew Walters are holistic dating coaches, the founders of Creating Love On Purpose, which takes a holistic approach to transforming hidden blocks into love, and the authors of Getting It Right This Time.