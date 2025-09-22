6 Scientific Things About Being Single That’ll Make You Say ‘Wait, That’s Actually Amazing’

Despite what rom-coms might have us believe, being single isn't always such a cakewalk. You eat your feelings in chocolate while watching The Bachelor, it seems like all of your friends are getting engaged and flashing their rings in your face (or newsfeed), and you're tired of the annoyingly concerned looks you get from your grandma when you show up to another holiday without a steady partner.

But when you stop and think about it, there are undeniable benefits to being single. We've rounded up some little-known, research-backed benefits of riding solo that will have you rejoicing over your hiatus from the dating pool.

Here are six scientific things about being single that’ll make you say ‘wait, that’s actually amazing’:

1. You tend to stay trim and motivated

ORION PRODUCTION / Shutterstock

When we get comfortable in our relationships, we tend to get a little too comfortable in our diets. In a UK study, 62 percent of couples surveyed said they gained weight after committing to a serious relationship. Guess all those dinner dates and cuddle seshes pack on extra love weight.

Singles have also been found to work harder to build a good love life with a partner than married couples. According to Match's ninth annual Singles In America study, 49 percent of singles are "motivated to find a partner," and most reported being intimate 2-3 times per week.

Advertisement

2. You have a healthier social life

djile / Shutterstock

We've all had that one friend who ditched you for their newly nabbed significant other. Irritating right? Well, it turns out you may be better off unattached.

It's no secret that couples can have a hard time making new friends, and research shows that married people are less attentive to their family, friends, and neighbors. In fact, in a Journal of Marriage and Family study, researchers found that both men and women spent less time with friends and family than they did when they were single. So don't ditch your girls on the singles night at the karaoke bar!

Advertisement

3. You're less likely to drink

ViDI Studio / Shutterstock

Think all of those fruity cocktails on Singles Night with the girls are taking their toll on you? You might be surprised to hear that you're more likely to drink married than you are solo.

At least, that's what one study claims: married women consumed more drinks than long-term divorced or recently widowed women.

Advertisement

4 You have a better chance of landing a new job

Pro.Sto / Shutterstock

If you're in the job market, your unattached status may give your application a boost. According to CNN Money, companies are snagging up more singles. Unattached Americans recovered 90 percent of the five million jobs lost during the recession.

Married people? A significantly less impressive 22 percent of 6 million jobs. And when you do earn that position, you're less likely to be overworked. You're more willing to endure a crazy commute, long meetings, and even longer hours when you have a spouse (and possibly, kids) who depend on you.

Advertisement

5. You can get a good night's sleep

Pixel-Shot / Shutterstock

The jury is still out on whether couples are better off sleeping together or apart, but sleeping alone has its benefits! A Better Sleep Council survey found that almost half of people in a relationship would rather sleep alone.

That's right. No waking up to loud snores, sheet-stealing, sleepwalking, or late-night snacking. Just you and your sweet dreams of Ryan Gosling.

Advertisement

6. You have fewer money worries

evrymmnt / Shutterstock

Indeed, you don't have a dual income and the benefits of tax breaks being single, but any relationship is an investment. Think about it: all those dinner dates, anniversary getaways, and a walk down the aisle — along with flowers, catering, and booking the venue — will run you thousands of dollars easily.

And finances have been proven to be one of the biggest causes of fights among couples, according to a survey from the American Institute of CPAs. When you're unattached, so is your wallet. So go ahead: buy that pair of designer heels.

Alexandra Churchill is a digital editor who currently works for Martha Stewart Living. Her work has been featured on numerous sites, including The Huffington Post, Her Campus, USA TODAY College, and Northshore and Ocean Home magazines.