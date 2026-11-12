If A Man Truly Loves You From The Depths Of His Soul, He'll Ask You 5 Questions Almost Daily

People show love in different ways, whether it's verbally or through their actions.

But if a man loves you truly and deeply, he asks certain questions on a daily basis. He's genuinely curious about you and cares how you feel, so he'll never stop wanting you to be happy.

If a man truly loves you from the depth of his soul, he'll ask you 5 questions almost daily

1. 'How are you really feeling today?'

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When a man asks this, it's not just a casual "How are you?" that he uses with everyone. It's meant to get below the surface and figure out your true feelings about your day. A man who loves you will take time out of his day to see how you're doing.

In fact, when couples openly share their personal feelings and thoughts, it increases their intimacy. It makes them feel truly heard and understood, and like their partner is emotionally supportive.

2. 'What was the best part of your day?'

Love doesn't mean only showing up when things fall apart. It's about wanting to be there to share your partner's happiness. A question like this is exactly what psychologist John Gottman explains as a "bid for attention."

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A bid for attention is any type of way to get your partner to talk to you. For example, there's a TikTok trend where people ask their partner if they saw a bird out the window. If their partner looked to see, it meant they were interested in what they had to say.

Little questions about your day are bids for attention. And a man who loves you deeply will want to know every single detail about what made you smile throughout the day.

3. 'Is there anything I can do to make things easier for you?'

If a man loves you and wants to make you happy, he will want to show you. He can do this by taking the mental and physical load off your shoulders.

According to a 2023 study, when we perceive our partners to be responsive to us, it helps us strengthen our relationship. Small acts like this make people feel understood and cared for.

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When a partner emphasizes your feelings and opinions, they truly, deeply care. A man like this won't assume you're okay with all your responsibilities, and will want to help you in any way he can.

4. 'What's one thing you want us to experience together?'

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A good man wants your relationship to grow, so he'll want to do things together. People change as life goes on, and no relationship looks the same as it did when you first met.

But if a man loves you, he wants you to know that he sees a future with you. He'll ask about what you want to do with one another, implying that he doesn't intend on ever leaving your side.

Asking this question is his way of figuring out where you stand. And he wants you to feel safe enough to tell him.

5. 'What makes you feel most loved by me?'

By asking this question, a man is making sure you feel his love through his daily actions, not just his words. He wants you to feel like you have the opportunity to give him feedback on how he can do better.

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He wants you to feel safe enough to tell him your honest thoughts. If there's something that's been bothering you, you should feel safe enough to tell him, and he makes space for you to do just that.

When a couple is open and honest with each other, they're building trust and strengthening their connection. It means both partners are able to communicate their true feelings, without worrying about backlash. And when a man can do this, his love is clear.

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Sophie Bagheri is a writer with a bachelor's degree in English and theatre who covers lifestyle topics.