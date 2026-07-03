Women With 6 Physical Traits Usually Get The Most Attention From Men, According To Research

Dating apps can make attraction feel like a numbers game. In this modern age of technology and social media, online dating is one of the easiest ways to find a date, and somehow also one of the worst. Most people know someone who has had a truly unhinged dating app experience, or maybe they've been that person themselves.

Still, dating app data can tell us a lot about what gets attention online. When Badoo looked at the dating habits of its users, the app found that women with certain physical traits tended to get more messages and responses from men in America. The results are interesting, but they're also worth taking with a grain of salt because attraction is personal, and nobody should feel pressured to change themselves to fit a single version of beauty.

Women with these 6 physical traits usually get the most attention from men:

1. They're between 5'3" and 5'6"

Frank Flores / Unsplash+

According to Badoo's data, 46% of men said they preferred women whose height falls between 5'3" and 5'6". Another survey from YouGov found something similar, with the average British man naming 5'6" as the ideal height for a woman.

Of course, that doesn't mean women outside that range are any less attractive. It just suggests that, on dating apps, this height range may get more attention from men. Then again, only the brave can handle short women and tall women.

Advertisement

2. They have brown eyes

Getty Images / Unsplash+

Baby blues are apparently not as desirable as brown eyes, according to a whopping 60 percent of men. Brown-eyed women are more likely to receive a message than women with other eye colors.

After talking with men aged 26–61, there are some strong views on what men find desirable. "A woman who knows how to use their eyes, can get pretty much get what they want," says a 61-year-old male from Colorado.

He went on to say the color (while his preference is brown) doesn't matter; it's how they look at you. "The eyes are truly the windows to the soul. A smart man will look at the eyes first and then the rest of the body," he said.

Advertisement

3. They have brown hair

Christin Noelle / Unsplash

Surprisingly, brunettes are more likely to receive messages (40 percent) than blondes (only a sad 15 percent), according to the study.

Glamour cites a poll by Pantene that emphasizes the importance of hair in catching a man's eye. Here's what they discovered: "74% of men indicated that they notice women because of their hair, and 44% of men surveyed said that hair is the first thing they notice about a woman, more than her clothes (26%), legs (25%), or makeup (4%)."

And though a man's likes or dislikes concerning the perfect color, cut, and style of a woman's hair are primarily a matter of personal preference, many studies point to commonalities among what men find alluring in the "do" department.

Advertisement

4. They have a body type men describe as 'average'

Leire Cavia / Unsplash+

We're not sure exactly what "average" means, but we're hoping that's a good thing. Athletic-built women are only at six percent (does that mean men are intimidated by strong and well-built women?) for getting a message. Guess men go for "average."

A 2015 psychology study from The University of Texas at Austin sheds new light on today's beauty standards, attributing modern men's preference for women with curvy backsides to prehistoric influences. The study, published online in Evolution and Human Behavior, investigated men's mate preference for women with a "theoretically optimal angle of lumbar curvature," a 45.5-degree curve from back to buttocks, allowing ancestral women to support better, provide for, and carry out multiple pregnancies.

Advertisement

5. They have clean, well-groomed nails

Getty Images / Unsplash+

Most of the time, we associate nail art with fashion choices meant more to impress ourselves or other women. But guys, do notice if your nail game is on point. As one of my guy friends said, "Nails are a good indicator of whether or not a girl cares about herself."

There's something undeniably chic about well-groomed, naked nails, a 2023 article from Women's Health found. Going purposefully polish-free can ooze confidence and signal you're too cool to care about trends. But while nail polish choices are always a case of personal taste, the 'no-nicure' is now claiming its title as a trend.

Advertisement

6. They have a bright, genuine smile

Vitaly Gariev / Unsplash

Your beautiful white teeth are a sign of health and good genetics. Some people even associate white teeth with higher status and greater attractiveness. Poverty, illness, and disease can all cause yellow teeth, and none of these conditions is attractive.

Luckily, those of us with yellow teeth can easily whiten them by booking a professional teeth-whitening appointment with a reputable company. Whitening your teeth will lead to you smiling more, and a smile is another incredibly attractive quality. A woman's smile sends cues to a man that she is agreeable, positive, and approachable. However, a beautiful smile without the matching beautiful teeth won't have the same effect.

A study done by the people at Match Group showed that the most important trait people look for on a first date is teeth. Of the 5,500 single adults over 21, 60% of men and 71% of women said they care most about teeth when choosing a potential date. Other studies have even suggested that a nice smile can lead to success in other areas, such as your career.

Dating apps can introduce you to more people, but they can also make everyone feel like they need to crack some secret code to be chosen. While profile photos, bios, and paid features may help people get more attention, attraction still comes down to personal preference. You shouldn’t have to change yourself to fit one narrow beauty standard. The right person will like you as you are.

Caithlin Pena is an editor and former contributor for YourTango. Her work has been featured on Thought Catalog, Huffington Post, Yahoo, Psych Central, and BRIDES.