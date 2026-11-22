Every relationship is going to need something different in order to thrive. Some people are more romantic, some people are more practical. Fortunately, there are a few observable patterns we can see in the people who report being in happy romantic relationships.

According to experts at University of Minnesota, developing a strong, loving relationship is about making the choice to nurture it, including regularly expressing gratitude. Although grand gestures are fun, daily little positive interactions are what really build a relationship.

People who seem to have effortlessly great relationships work on these 10 things regularly:

1. Being the type of listener their partner needs

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We are often more preoccupied with our response than actually listening. Active listening is paying your partner your whole attention, making eye contact, and thinking before you respond. But not everyone needs the same type of listening. Some people want to their partner to be collaborative in finding solutions while others just want a place to vent or someone to hold them when they cry.

Couples who make it all look easy know what their partner needs and then they actually show up in those ways to listen.

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2. They chat on-and-off throughout the day

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Spending five minutes daily to follow up with one another can change things. Inquire about the day your partner had and pay attention to their response.

Regular check-ins show the person you love that you are engaged in their daily life and well-being. The conversations can be deep or emotional, or they can just be little chats where you talk about the funny thing you heard at work or the delicious meal you just had at lunch.

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3. They say 'thanks' in many different ways

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Saying thanks is great and you should definitely do it when you receive a gift or your partner goes out of their way to do something kind. But showing gratitude for even the tiny things that can help your relationship tremendously.

It's easy to forget to say thank you for making coffee, cleaning, being such a great parent, walking the dog, washing the bed sheets and other daily tasks, but it's so important. It's also important to show your gratitude. Look them in the eye and smile while saying "I really appreciate you doing that" and reciprocate their kindness.

Research by the University of North Carolina affirms this. They found that simple thanks for appreciation help your partner feel loved and appreciated and overall promotes a better vibe at home.

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4. Find little ways to be kind

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Regular, small acts of kindness will help deepen your relationship significantly. It could be as tiny as bringing them a snack, leaving a note, or offering an unplanned hug.

Maybe you see their favorite candy bar at the store and grab one for them, even though it wasn't on the list. Maybe you make them a matcha in the afternoon when they seem to be dragging, even without being asked.

You create a reservoir of goodwill by showing that you care in little ways. And, since they don't require too much effort, you can do them throughout the day instead of just on your anniversary or their birthday.

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5. Show affection in sweet little ways

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Emotional intimacy requires physical contact, and little gestures, including hugging, hand-holding, or a soft shoulder touch, create closeness.

Research by the Center for Social and Affective Neuroscience at the University of Linköping found that cuddling for a few minutes can help release oxytocin, the "bonding hormone," which boosts comfort and trust.

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6. Be open to the humor in life and laugh a lot together

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One of the most robust bonding instruments is laughter. Try to find the humor in daily events and avoid treating things too seriously. Life is funny when you're open to seeing it.

You can also plan ahead to laugh. See a funny movie or tell jokes. Invite over that funny friend. Laughing together creates shared good memories that deepen your relationship.

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7. Establish traditions and rituals

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Common rites or ceremonies help your relationship to be stable and united. These can be simple, like getting coffee together every morning or preparing Friday's special meal.

They don't seem like a big deal, but these are actually tiny ceremonies in and of themselves. Over time, these become a beloved part of your relationship and something you both look forward to.

If you ask any older couple what they liked most in their lives together, the small things they did regularly often come up first. A local San Antonio news station interviewed two elderly couples (one married for 72 years!) and they reflect this sentiment, saying it's the daily friendship-type activities that bond them.

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8. Work on forgiveness

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Hanging on to resentment or past mistakes can sour even the sweetest ties. Try deliberately to let go of little misgivings and forgive. Learning forgiveness means confronting problems constructively and moving on, not discounting them.

A forgiving attitude creates emotional safety, enabling both partners to expose themselves easily, research by the Institute for the Family and Sexuality Sciences found. It's too hard to imagine how hanging onto resentments can do serious damage.

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9. Co-create a beautiful life by helping each other grow as people

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Though it means spending time apart, inspire your partner to follow their interests and passions. When both partners feel supported in their separate endeavors, it strengthens the bond and helps to avoid reliance in the relationship. Celebrate your successes and support one another on your path to personal development.

Personal growth within a relationship can be seen as co-creation, as marriage counselor Larry Michel explained. "Our lives are complex and messy. Yet, if we make a conscious effort to create with others instead of for others, a deeply fulfilling, meaningful, and joyful relationship continues to flourish," the counselor wrote.

It does so because it has the most essential ingredient to stand the test of time. Make a special effort to be in a creative partnership. Co-creating the things you value most. And always be ready for the most amazing surprises."

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10. Indulge in your partner's love language

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Whether by words of affirmation, acts of service, gifts, quality time, or physical touch, everyone has a different way they most feel loved, spend time learning your partner's love language and then include it in everyday contacts. While the five love languages may not be truly scientific, according to Berkeley's Great Good Magazine, they can serve as a great place to start communicating about needs.

Expressing love in a manner they find meaningful strengthens your relationship and guarantees their value. You can't just do what feels like it should be meaningful based on your own preferences.

We only occasionally need grand gestures to strengthen a relationship. Often, the small daily actions we do have the most effect. These minor adjustments will help you create a loving, encouraging atmosphere where both of you will feel valued and understood. Start using these techniques and over time, you will discover your connection grows more resilient and fulfilling.

Sidhharrth Kumaar is an astro-numerologist and Founder of NumroVani. He couples his knowledge of modern sciences to solve real-world problems in the areas of mental well-being and relationship growth.