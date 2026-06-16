People Who Can Get Into Anyone's Head Have Usually Perfected These 6 People-Reading Skills

If you want to make someone wild about you, you have to start by getting into their head. Most of the time, people like someone who keeps them guessing, and makes them work for things — especially at the beginning, it's more about the art of seduction and chase; stability comes later.

Over the years, I've learned how to get into people's heads fairly effectively, and drumming up a little bit of mind-reading can create a lasting impression. So here are some weird ways you can make sure he'll always remember your name ... in a good way.

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People who can get into anyone's head have usually perfected these people-reading skills:

1. Don't reveal everything off the bat

Most guys assume that you want to talk to them and that you will be interested in their lives. Some even assume that girls want a relationship with them, right off the bat. Don't do that; don't give everything away the first time you meet.

Instead of doing the normal thing, just shoo them out the door after a little chit-chat the first time or two you're together. Then, slowly open up. More often than not, they will start trying to win you over because they don't know what to make of you.

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2. Pull back a bit to create mystery

Some guys really melt at the thrill of the chase, and for those guys, pulling back can make them even crazier about you. They'll start to wonder what's going on, what they can do to keep you around, and basically chase you until they can get you to stay. The funny thing is, some guys can't handle that chase, and if you actually do lose interest, they will turn you into the "one that got away" in their minds.

3. Embrace your inner wild card

Honestly, if you want to learn how to get into a guy's head, the easiest way is by being a wild card. Just being a little bit odd or different makes people wonder what you'll do next, even if you're relatively predictable. (Or at least, that's how it's worked for me).

4. Cultivate a sense of adventure

Tima Miroshnichenko / Pexels

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If a guy lets you choose the date locale, choose something that would make him a little worried or scared — the key phrase is 'a little' — you don't want them to be terrified. According to researchers from the Norwegian University of Science and Technology, the brain releases oxytocin, known as the love hormone, when we find ourselves in difficult or even threatening situations.

Experiencing a nerve-wracking date, such as watching a horror movie or visiting a haunted house, can enhance feelings of attraction and connection with a partner; research from Scientific American explained that this is due to a phenomenon where people may misinterpret the physiological response to fear as romantic excitement. Whatever works, I guess.

5. Feign a bit of disinterest

This one's risky because it works if you want to learn how to get into someone's head, although it can backfire pretty easily. The gist of this method is pretty simple: make him realize other guys are trying to get with you, too. Don't flat-out tell him, but let him see other guys fawning over you. The point is to simply seem mildly disinterested, which makes him feel privileged to be with you while not 100 percent certain he has your full attention.

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6. Mirror their behavior

Mirroring men's behavior towards you gets into their heads. They often expect women to flood their phones when they pull back. Teaching him how to treat you by mirroring him and pulling back as well, rather than anxiously trying to get them to connect with you, will put him in the position of either treating you well or not treating you at all. Do these things, and you'll get into a man's head instantly — promise.

Ossiana Tepfenhart is a writer whose work has been featured in Yahoo, BRIDES, Your Daily Dish, Newtheory Magazine, and others.