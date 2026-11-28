It’s always a good thing when you have someone you can depend on. It's even better when your favorite person also considers you their favorite.

Unfortunately, not everyone has a person like this in their life. They may have never experienced the type of love that grows from being someone else's number one and building a beautifully mutual relationship. That's why, when talking to someone they love, they often say things that seem odd to others.

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Six things people say when they're not used to being anyone's favorite person:

1. 'I didn’t think you'd show up.'

Everyone has their own plans going on and can’t always make time for certain things. But if someone is used to not having their friends or family members showing up for them, they tend to be surprised when they do.

Over time, they’ve become used to being excluded and not considered, they hardly expect people in their lives to come to their important events. After all, as the APA notes, social rejection causes real pain.

So, when they do show up, the person may be caught off guard. They're not used to being anyone's favorite person and having someone they love show up can be a big surprise.

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2. 'I don’t mind being the one who doesn't go along.'

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When there’s an event or trip that has limited invitations, people who aren't used to being someone's favorite may volunteer to be left out. They do this because they’re used to feeling like they aren’t important to their friends and even their partner.

When people feel insignificant, they tend to remove themselves from others. This could be seen as turning down invitations or removing yourself from social gatherings without telling someone you’re leaving.

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According to Dr. Zach Mercurio, this is common enough for him to call it a "mattering deficit". He says feeling seen, heard and valued is such a core need, that the mattering deficit can actually harm our physical and emotional health.

When someone isn't used to being anyone's favorite, they often opt out rather than risk feeling unwanted.

3. 'You’re inviting me to go with you?'

When they're invited to join an outing, they may feel surprised. It might even make them feel happy and considered, but since it feels like a new experience to them, when someone they love actually includes them, it can be hard to believe.

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Since they haven't experienced being someone’s person and might compare their friendships to other people’s friendships, they may feel like the odd one out even when that wasn’t the intention. They may say this phrase to confirm their presence is truly wanted at the outing.

4. 'I can just go by myself.'

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There are many reasons why someone may tell the person they love that they can go out or do something by themselves, even when they may want to go together. People who've experienced a lot of rejection or loneliness often become so self-reliant, they don't expect anyone will want to join them.

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Relying on yourself can be a good thing. It means they are able to take care of themselves and their needs without needing to depend on others, of course. However, Dr. Mark Travers says being overly self-reliant may make people feel lonely and isolated from other people, becoming a true self-fulfilling prophecy.

And here's the interesting part: in order to stay in a healthy, long-lasting relationship you need to be inter-reliant and you do need to spend time together. When you expect someone to always let you down, the person you love might feel unwanted or not needed.

If you've never been someone's favorite person, it's a good idea to catch this habit early and open up about this instinct so the person you love understands that it's not personal and that you want to do something different in the future, given the right situation.

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5. 'I can handle it on my own.'

Similar to wanting to only do things alone, someone who is used to not being anyone’s person may try to handle all their needs on their own. It lets them rely only on themselves and not other people.

In the past, they may have been disappointed or let down by others when they needed support. This can cause them to feel rejected and hurt. Now, they manage things on their own to prevent it from happening again.

When you're nobody's favorite person, you don't want to become dependent on anyone else to help you solve problems unless you've hired them. You need to be in control, but real love can't be built on a foundation where one person never needs support.

6. 'It’s fine, I’ll be okay.'

It’s much easier to pretend and say they're fine than letting people in. Using this phrase could be their way of putting on a facade and making it seem like they’re doing well. According to therapist Nancy Martin, it's often as much about convincing ourselves as it is about others.

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It helps them avoid telling people about their problems and potentially letting them in. It could also be a way to prevent themselves from dealing with any heavy emotions lying below the surface that they don’t want to confront. They get to rely on old tricks to push things away.

Sadly, those tricks don't work forever and it's much more beneficial to tell the truth of how you feel to someone you love. That way you might be able to make your favorite person into the one who considers you their favorite person, too.

Aricka Croxton is a writer with a Bachelor’s Degree in Creative Writing from the University of Michigan who covers relationships, self-help, and wellness.