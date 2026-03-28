Most Couples Avoid Asking Each Other 3 Questions People In The Strongest Relationships Ask Regularly, Says A Marriage Therapist

Vienna Pharaon, a licensed marriage and family therapist, shared in an Instagram post that there are certain questions that only the healthiest couples ask each other. Unfortunately, most people avoid these questions because they require receiving feedback from their partner and reflecting on and internalizing it.

"Feedback is often an invitation for shame, guilt, embarrassment, defensiveness, etc to enter in," says Pharaon. "To receive the answer to any of these questions might be really uncomfortable, deeply confronting. And yet, that’s not a reason to avoid inquiring in a safe relationship."

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Here are 3 questions that most couples avoid asking each other, but people in the strongest relationships ask regularly:

1. What is something you have been telling me is important to you that I keep missing or overlooking?

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Healthy couples ask this question because it helps uncover unintentional blind spots and creates a safe space for honesty and openness. Even in the best relationships, partners can miss things that are important to the other person simply due to differing priorities or communication styles. By directly asking for that feedback, it signals emotional safety and allows both people to feel heard.

It can also help prevent small issues early on. Addressing unmet needs and engaging in real change stops resentment from growing. The conversation shifts to understanding and improvement, reinforcing commitment and care in the relationship. In the Instagram post caption, Pharaon writes, "Tell me what I’ve been missing…in you…and in me. Tell me so I can face it and confront it." Ultimately, this question helps align intention with impact to ensure each partner is happy.

2. What's something you need from me that I struggle to give?

Everyone has areas where they fall short; it's just human nature. Whether it's emotional availability, consistency, vulnerability, or something else, this question allows these tendencies to come up without blame. Asking shows self-awareness and accountability because you recognize there may be needs you're not fully meeting and that you're willing to face them rather than avoid them.

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This kind of conversation encourages collaboration between partners. Instead of repeated frustration and conflict over an unmet need, it offers an opportunity to discuss why it might be hard to meet that need and how that gap can be filled. Therefore, each person can figure out how to support the other more effectively.

3. What's something you feel I haven't fully accepted about you?

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This question reveals any subtle judgments or misunderstandings within the relationship. Nobody's perfect, and it's easy to unintentionally signal that there's something you wish were different about them. Talking about it creates space for partners to openly share these feelings and demonstrates a willingness to accept each other as they are, not just in theory.

When someone doesn't feel entirely accepted, they may become distant or defensive over time. Acceptance doesn't always look the same to everyone, so asking this question gives each person a chance to say what it means to them. This reinforces authenticity and supports a relationship where both partners feel valued as they are.

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Kayla Asbach is a writer currently working on her bachelor's degree at the University of Central Florida. She covers relationships, psychology, self-help, and human interest topics.