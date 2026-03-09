Millennials Grew Up Expecting To Get Married. Gen-Z Is Rethinking It For These 8 Reasons.

While many people dream of walking down the aisle and tying the knot to a “forever person,” more and more are ditching this fairy tale-like idea. Gone are the days when being single is a curse to those who have flaws. For Gen-Z folks, deciding not to get married is becoming more and more common, and there are plenty of reasons why their generation is rethinking the institution altogether.

While 2 in 5 Gen-Z and Millennials consider marriage an outdated tradition, 85% say they don't feel marriage is necessary to have a fulfilled and committed relationship. For a generation that grew up watching their parents' marriages succeed or fall apart, rethinking the whole model is pragmatism.

Advertisement

Millennials grew up expecting to get married, but Gen-Z is rethinking it for these 8 reasons:

1. Gen-Z believes there's beauty in living a single life

Some people find happiness from creating their own family and watching their children grow, while others find meaning and purpose from living single. It’s such a good feeling to be able to decide for yourself.

You can do things independently, go anywhere you want without worrying about leaving your little ones at home, and pursue your dream career by giving your “all” to it. There’s so much freedom to enjoy when you are single, and many people love this idea.

Advertisement

2. Gen-Z believes marriage has little to do with love

yan kolesnyk / Unsplash

Just because a person doesn’t want to get married doesn’t mean they don’t believe in love. Some people don’t believe in the idea of getting married just to prove their love for someone.

Marriage has quite an intriguing historical background. At one point, women were treated as ‘property’ of their husbands. Pretty archaic and gross, right? Research found that cohabiting couples actually experience greater gains in happiness and self-esteem than married couples, suggesting that commitment matters far more than the legal contract.

Advertisement

We all have different views, and not everyone agrees about marriage as a symbol of union. Meanwhile, many couples live together (and have children) without getting married, simply because they believe marriage doesn’t define the level or depth of their relationship.

3. Gen-Z believes financial stability should come before marriage

25% of Americans will never get married, according to a report. The three main reasons are: 1) they haven’t found the right person yet, 2) they are not ready to settle down, and 3) they are not financially stable and don’t have jobs.

Getting married is not just about living life to the fullest together. It also requires getting a home, earning a living, raising children, and paying the bills. Getting married can be costly.

Advertisement

4. Gen-Z has 'trust issues' when it comes to marriage

Blake Cheek / Unsplash+

About 35% of millennials grew up with divorced parents. You can’t blame these people for not believing in the idea of marriage. Commitment is a big word, and not everyone is capable of giving it to someone.

Trusting people can be hard. Letting someone in your life and making that person the center of your universe takes so much courage, and it’s almost impossible when you don’t trust the person.

Advertisement

Sadly, many people fall victim to abuse, social rejection, discrimination, trauma, violence, being cheated on, or being left for another person, and the like. Being treated wrongly by other people causes someone to develop trust issues.

5. Gen-Z enjoys being independent

Being single means that you don’t owe anyone an explanation for your decisions. Some people find joy in being alone. After all, being ‘alone’ doesn’t always mean being lonely.

They are independent people who don’t need someone to complete them. They find happiness and satisfaction in life the way it is, and don’t see any value in having to marry someone.

Advertisement

The independence that comes with being single nurtures self-discovery and self-reliance, allowing people to adjust freely to their evolving career, personal, and financial goals, researchers have found. When no one is interfering with the life you're building, that freedom becomes something worth protecting.

6. Gen-Z is still figuring out their career

Getty Images / Unsplash+

We all have different priorities, and for some people, getting married is simply not one of them. While it doesn’t always mean that you can’t reach your career goals once you get married and have children, in most cases, it is difficult to do so.

Advertisement

Admit it, once you have a child, your priorities change. You will have to focus on raising them even if that means quitting your job, setting aside that promotion, and changing careers.

Clinical hypnotherapist Keya Murthy says that more women are becoming financially independent enough to say no to marriage and live life entirely on their own terms. When a woman marries, her responsibilities and demands on her time go up, and for someone fully invested in their career, that trade-off simply isn't worth it.

Advertisement

7. Gen-Z isn't convinced that marriage is all that great

Many long-term couples don’t get married because they aren’t sure if their relationship will still work out once they tie the knot. Some fighting is fine and is, in fact, healthy.

But for couples who constantly fight and argue over many things, every single day, marriage may not be an option. Instead of rushing to get married, they take time to see if they really are a good match and have a successful relationship as a married couple.

8. Gen-Z has non-traditional views about marriage

Many people are traditional and live by the rules set by society. Others, on the other hand, have more liberal views about life, particularly when it comes to relationships. Marriage is, for most people, one of the greatest things in life.

But for some, it’s simply not. The important part is that all of us respect each other’s views on marriage. After all, everyone can agree that valuing relationships is far more important than legal documents.

Advertisement

Unwritten publishes content on relationships, love, mental health, wellness, and more.