Men With Amazing Wives Usually Experience These 3 Things In Their Marriage Regularly

A recent survey by the Priory Group, an independent mental healthcare provider in the United Kingdom, asked 1,000 men to identify the biggest pressures in their lives, how they believed those pressures influenced their mental health, and whether they ever spoke with someone about their emotional health. More than three-quarters (77 percent) of the survey participants acknowledged experiencing a variety of mental health-related conditions.

Advertisement

Sadly, only 40 percent of those who admitted to mental health challenges said they had never spoken to anyone about it. If someone doesn't discuss their emotional baggage, the people around them are likely to assume that everything is okay.

For better or worse, women can play an instrumental role in preserving men's confidence and self-esteem in a marriage. We asked a panel of Experts to share their insight into how a woman might help boost a man's confidence without pandering or being patronizing toward him, and they replied with some brilliant ideas.

Men with amazing wives experience these sweet things in their marriage often

1. They feel heard and emotionally safe to share his feelings

Self-esteem is an inside job, even for men. However, most men struggle with insecurity to some extent, and women can do small, basic things to help:

Advertisement

Look them straight in the eyes when they are talking and listen

Ask them questions that get to the facts to inquire how they are feeling

Allow them to feel however they want with compassion, not criticism

When they say something you think is smart, let them know

Laugh at their jokes

Let them know you don’t blame them personally for global misogyny

For your romantic partner:

Tell him what personality trait you find most attractive about him (especially if you have been together for a while).

Tell him about those unexpected moments when you think he looks hot (after a workout, in the shower, dressed for work).

Laugh with him about the things about him that drive you crazy.

Ask him out on a date you know he will like.

Tell him how proud you are of him and that you are his partner.

Take seriously events in his life that are important to him, even if they don’t interest you.

Cuddle with him at night.

—Tom Matlack, writer, speaker, and men's health advocate

2. He feels seen and appreciated for his contributions

Brooke Cagle / Unsplash

Advertisement

I believe that men just want women to acknowledge them in positive ways. Sometimes this is as simple as holding your tongue when they make a harmless mistake. At other times, I think it's as simple as just telling them the truth about how thankful you are that they are in your life.

I think that, as women, we sometimes forget that men also need acknowledgment. I think we sometimes take our men for granted, and yet, the truth is, our lives are richer for having them in them.

—Mimi Whittaker, intuitive life coach

3. They get sincere, specific praise

I believe heartfelt compliments are a strong confidence booster. Sincere and specific compliments can have a profound impact on a man's confidence. Regardless of whether it's their appearance, achievements, skills or personality traits, letting them know what you admire and appreciate about them can have a profoundly positive impact on their self-esteem.

Advertisement

—Clare Waismann, founder, Waismann Method

Carter Gaddis is a writer and editor who spent 24 years as an award-winning sportswriter for newspapers in Florida and for various online publications, including ESPN, Parenting Magazine, and the St. Petersburg Times.