If A Man Does These 5 Things During Your Worst Moments, He Loves You From The Depths Of His Soul

This is what being truly accepted feels like.

Last updated on Nov 16, 2025

Woman leaning on her partner’s shoulder, symbolizing deep love and emotional support during life’s hardest moments. ubeyde oral | Canva
Everyone talks about dating someone who's "damaged." But here's the thing: no matter how much repair work I've done, I'm still a little damaged on the inside. That means I have some bad moments, moments when I feel unlovable. The good news? There's a man out there who can love me from the depths of his soul, even in those bad moments. 

No, I'm not perfect as a partner, but I'm better in relationships than ever before. I recognize my negative emotions, I know what to expect, and most importantly? I know what I deserve. And I won't take any less, damaged or not, in good moments or the worst ones, from any man.

If you want the same, watch for what the man you care about does, not just what he says. Look out for what he does in your worst moments, not just your best ones. 

If a man does these 5 things during your worst moments, he loves you from the depths of his soul

1. He doesn't rush anything

Can you love a damaged person? Yes, but it's a bit different. This woman has gone through it. She's been hurt, lied to, and manipulated. So do not be surprised if she doesn't open up right away, like many people do when they are getting to know someone.

Don't rush her into something she isn't ready for. So be patient with her and give her the time she needs to collect herself and decide if she is ready to open up or get intimate with you.

2. He accepts you and your past

Man fully accepts woman he loves PeopleImages.com - Yuri A via Shutterstock

When he is ready to open up, you need to accept her story as is. No getting squeamish about what she did or has gone through.

If you love her, that won't matter. You may actually change your perspective of her. Seeing her as such a strong, incredible woman who has gone through terrible experiences.

Stick by her side and listen to her when she is comfortable enough to tell you her past, no matter how difficult it is to hear.

3. He tells the truth

That's right, all you have to do is be honest with her, and I mean truly honest. No half-truths or saying, "I didn't lie, I just didn't tell you." You must be open and honest, or the relationship will not work and end in disaster.

This isn't just good advice for loving a damaged woman but for any relationship out there. Trust is one of the most important foundations of a relationship, along with communication. You do these things and you'll be a relationship hero. I'm not even joking.

4. He shows you how beautiful you are

Man loves woman to depths of her beautiful soul PeopleImages.com - Yuri A via Shutterstock

Most women who have been damaged by past relationships have low self-esteem. So remind her that she is beautiful on the regular. I don't just mean tell her she's beautiful either. I mean, show her.

Take her to unique places. Give her flowers because it's a Wednesday. Make her dinner. Make her laugh. Get her to smile. Do something to make her feel special inside. Because that's what really counts.

5. He says what he means and does it

This woman has probably had several people already play with her heart and mistreat her. So she'll either be super vulnerable or be incredibly tired of the whole dating game. She may be blunt about what she wants.

Therefore, don't give her mixed signals or play games with her. This will only make her mad, or even worse, throw her back into a horrible mindset that she doesn't want to be in, and you don't want to put her in.

So say only what you mean to say, and if you promise something to her, keep those promises. That will take you straight to the top. 

