How Men Should Dance To Attract Women, According To Scientists

Dancing is fun, but it's always been an activity women are much more comfortable doing than men. The thing is, when a guy can dance, women find it extremely attractive.

For a lot of men, dancing can be awkward, and they worry they'll make themselves look like fools trying to impress women. Scientists would actually beg to differ, though, after a study found that there are some specific dance moves men can pull on the dancefloor to instantly make them more appealing.

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How men should dance to attract women.

The study conducted by a team of researchers at Northumbria University, led by psychologist Dr. Nick Neave and researcher Kristofor McCarty, used 3D motion-capture technology so that women could judge movements done by men rather than just looks. Some of the main attractive movement patterns that women deemed as being acceptable from men were more movement in the head, neck, and torso.

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Women tended to rate men higher who showed exaggerated movement in their upper bodies, especially when it came to moving their torsos. Along with things like body rolls and loose shoulder movements, women also found that speed in knee-bending and twisting mattered too. Almost like bouncing around on the dance floor rather than men locking their legs and not moving at all.

Men were also rated higher when they weren't dancing robotically but actually had some coordination. On top of that, rather than repeating the same simple move, women seemingly enjoyed it when men were able to change direction and rhythm effortlessly.

Couples who can dance together usually have healthier relationships than those who can't.

Studies have shown that dancing helps reduce stress, increases the feel-good hormones, and even helps develop better neural connections, especially when it comes to memory. But aside from the individual benefits of dancing, there are also benefits to dancing when you're in a relationship and with your partner.

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A couple's dance teacher named Bella Marie shared that through working with couples, she's noticed that those who regularly dance with each other tend to have "stronger, more positive relationships — better communication, more empathy, deeper trust." Marie also explained that she can usually tell which couples are actually going to last just based on how they interact in classes.

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"I'm watching how you handle the moment one of you gets it, and the other doesn't," Marie said in an Instagram post. "That moment tells me a lot."

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She continued, "Dancing isn’t magic, but learning to move with another person requires you to practice something most couples never formally practice: navigating the gap between where you are and where they are, in real time, without words."

Even if men don't know how to dance in any kind of professional manner, there's still something reassuring about knowing they don't have to be the best to leave a lasting impression. In fact, dancing might be the thing that can help nurture a relationship with a woman and keep things feeling light and fresh.

So the next time you're on the dance floor, science has proven that women may care far less about perfection and more about confidence and being able to look comfortable in your own skin.

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Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.