I absolutely refuse to date gamers these days for a number of reasons. Perhaps one of the largest reasons is that I have been a video game widow in several long-term relationships, often to the detriment of my own mental health, career, and physical health.

As someone who used to date men, I warn women to drop any man who has a game system in his home. I also tend to say the same about women, though I often will give girls the benefit of the doubt.

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You know why, right? Because I’ve been a Gaming Widow one too many times in my life — and the trauma is real.

Being a Gaming Widow absolutely, positively wreaks havoc on your nerves

Almost every woman I know has met the type of guy. You know the type? The relationship starts out great. He’s attentive, geeky, nerdy, and nice … until you move in together.

Then, date nights fade away, becoming a brief and distant memory. He just got his hands on a new game release, and he is all about it. He’s working so hard on leveling up. You’re upset. He doesn’t want to play with you.

Every day, he ignores you when you ask to bond over something. He goes to his game system, be it PC or TV, and then starts to play.

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You feel alone. He doesn’t help with chores. He doesn’t spend time with you. You don’t even get any intimacy because it eats into his game time. You start daydreaming of destroying his game system, just because of the sick spell it cast on him.

You have to take care of family or work. You ask him to pitch in and help you with the workload. He wrinkles his nose in disgust and says, “Well, I deserve to decompress! This is my time!”

Eventually, you realize you’re just maintaining him so that he can game. He doesn’t care about you. He cares about the Xbox or PlayStation more than he ever did you.

You ask to play — and wouldn’t you know it, he’s too busy to teach you how. Or it’s a game that only he can play alone. Or you need your own system. Or, or, or … well, forget you; that’s why. So, the relationship ends, and you’re left wondering how you lost to a pile of pixels.

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Being a Gaming Widow is a major pitfall of modern dating

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Gaming Widows are the women who are basically neglected or even abused by video-game-obsessed partners. They’re women who got into a relationship hoping they’d remain a partner, only to get replaced by video games.

While Gaming Widows are allegedly rare, my own experience says it’s commonplace. I’ve met quite a few women who have dumped their partners because they got fed up trying to wrestle him away from the controller.

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In US News and World Report, the topic of how common Gaming Widows are came up. And yes, gaming together can improve a relationship, but this isn’t about that. It’s about girls who are dumped in favor of the game.

Mixed-gaming relationships are often the hardest, with 75 percent of non-gaming people mentioning that gaming has caused problems in their relationship. An additional 65 percent of respondents admitted to having heated arguments over gaming habits with their partners.

The average MMORPG (massively multiplayer online role-playing game) gamer spends 22 hours a week gaming. That’s a full-on part-time job that doesn’t make money, isolates you from your real life, and often ends up draining your health.

I don’t think most people realize how much heck gaming has caused in relationships. Dating.com’s recent survey revealed that:

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44 percent of women have had to look after a partner during a gaming binge.

43 percent say a gamer partner missed a date, party, or anniversary because of a game.

4 percent of people say they know someone who missed a funeral because they were too busy gaming.

43 percent of people who have dated a gamer say their partner spent funds meant for rent, bills, or shared expenses on games.

When fed up, 1 in every 4 partners gave the “me or the game” ultimatum…only to have 49 percent get dumped.

I’m not alone in saying dating a gamer is a dealbreaker, either. 6 in 10 women said dating a gamer once was enough to make them say “never again.”

In recent days, Grand Theft Auto 6 came out

As someone who actually appears to be in GTA 5 along with my ex-boyfriend, I have a special place in my heart for the series. This one takes place in the GTA version of Florida called Leonida.

Unlike all other Grand Theft Auto releases, this one focuses on a man with a girlfriend named Lucia. The plot continues with the protagonist doing what GTA is famous for: missions, thefts, shootouts, and crazy interactions with gangsters.

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It’s part MMORPG, part story setting. I knew I was going to hear a ton about it from several friends of mine — one of whom actually went so far as to take a week off work just to play it out as much as he could. What I found was both jarring and striking.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is unusual, not just because of the protagonist, but for other reasons too.

GTA 6 remains an explicit game for one major reason: you have a girlfriend named Lucia. A large portion of the plot surrounds your relationship with her, and you don’t get a say in whether or not you stay with her.

Unlike every other GTA release, it doesn’t allow you to get a pet, nor does it allow you to use escorts (or hurt them). So yeah, you’re literally not allowed to cheat on your girlfriend Lucia. Though there are accessible brothels, it’s not really something you can do easily.

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However, you can customize her looks and wardrobe, much like a man might encourage his girlfriend to wear that dress he likes. But let’s go back to the controversy: Rockstar Games was famous for its campy misogyny in the past, with hooker killing being a common example of it.

So, it’s interesting to see the GTA franchise grow up and show women as real people rather than accessories. But I digress. The biggest uproar over GTA 6 deals with the missions involving keeping Lucia happy

“Last week, I casually mentioned that I’d booked some leave around the release date. That’s when things got weird.

She asked me, “So you’d rather spend your time with a video game than with me?”

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I told her it wasn’t like that. It’s literally something I’ve been looking forward to for years, and it’s only a few days.

She got quiet and said she felt like I was prioritizing a fictional world over our actual relationship.

I tried explaining that I wasn’t canceling our plans or neglecting her. I just wanted some time to enjoy something I loved.” — Reddit User

GTA is one of those game franchises that can suck a person in and not let go

It's not unlike World of Warcraft or Fortnite. The difference is that GTA is a lot more reality-based than other games on that “crack” list.

This time around, game developers started to create missions that involve making Lucia happy, being a good partner to her, and yes, even helping out around the house. For example, all of the following are actual filler activities and “missions” in the game:

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Massaging Lucia’s feet. Oh my god, this is such a nice thing to do and receive IRL.

Buying furniture from IKEA and helping assemble it. As I said, it’s weird to see GTA offering guys the experience of being a present boyfriend.

Buying goods for her. Several mini-missions involve buying flowers and the like.

You can also have daily interactions like greetings, holding hands, and even do gym sessions together. The game really does encourage (or even enforce) that romantic bond with her. Therein lies the irony.

Men are freaking out over the romantic part of GTA 6, while widows can’t escape the irony

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A lot of men don’t like the idea of having to do boyfriend-girlfriend stuff for Lucia in the game. They either view it as “boring” or they find it to be a little too real for their own liking.

Yet, I can’t help but notice how heartbreaking and ironic it is to realize that men are paying cold, hard cash to play “missions” to bond with a bunch of pixels, often while neglecting their own wives and girlfriends. In reality, a lot of those guys could have experienced that same vibe at home with a real person!

Forum users have even pointed out how much they dislike the role of being a good boyfriend. In one thread, user Sir_Badtard says, “Bruh my wife was watching me play this afternoon, and really asked me why I am nicer to my video game girlfriend than her.”

But not everyone agrees with the aggravation of keeping Lucia happy. Many of the comments keep showing how many guys love the ability to just do couples things in the game. The irony is not lost on me.

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I’ve always viewed life as the world’s biggest MMORPG, and GTA 6 helps prove my point.

Grand Theft Auto 6 literally gives you a “real life” in the game. You have a girlfriend, you do repairs, you collect rent, but you also do sketchy stuff you normally wouldn’t (hopefully) do IRL.

Here’s the crazy thing, though: a lot of people do live crazy double lives. There is nothing really stopping you from having your own insane life, wearing crazy clothes, except for you.

Right now, there are men out there who are playing this game, wishing they could experience a relationship with their own Lucia or Mandy out there. So many men use games as an escape from reality, and they don’t see the bigger picture here.

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Even GTA 6 points out that relationships take work and that nobody’s perfect. Lucia is a bad person, but the relationship Jason has with her is honestly deeply endearing and, at times, realistic, even when his attraction makes no sense.

So, 10/10 here, Rockstar. You’re really realistic. You managed to make a realistic relationship.

But that’s actually part of the irony here. These guys are paying money for a realistic relationship gameplay with a pixelated girlfriend when they likely could find similar experiences IRL.

The girl is not the Manic Pixie Dream Girl of anime and dating sims before. She’s very much a flawed person, not to mention a bad mom. But the story has her being loyal to you, and the growth of the relationship is pretty realistic. Maybe too realistic.

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With every girl who gets fed up with a man for “cheating” on her with a video game comes a man who takes things too far

With the advent of AI, it seems like some guys actually went so far as to take Lucia out of the game to create their own AI chatbot lovers.

In at least one guy’s case, his girlfriend left him because he was texting Lucia late at night … with her right next to him. What’s wild about this is that GTA 6 wasn’t even out yet!

And yes, some women are getting pretty upset with men prioritizing Lucia over them — rightfully so.

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That brings me to my next point: the Meatspace Girlfriend.

Let’s talk about the Meatspace Girl. You know, the girl sitting next to you, upset that you’re being more caring to Lucia than you’ve been to her. The girl who you’ve likely dove into GTA 6 to get an “escape” from.

Those relationship issues you have with the girlfriend you have IRL? They would likely go away if you treated her as well as your dating sim girlfriend. Moreover, Lucia isn’t even a good person.

The girls in your life are likely better as people and lovers. And unlike Lucia, they can actually hug you back. They also can cook for you and hold you when things don’t go your way.

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But real talk…this makes me wonder. Do the men who prioritize Lucia over their real girlfriend actually want to date anyone? Do they even like their actual lovers?

Here’s the thing: the men who are complaining about the missions but still preferring to play GTA are showing their hands here.

I’ve often looked at men and asked myself, “Do these guys even want to be a boyfriend or a husband? Or do they just genuinely hate women unless we’re cleaning up their messes?”

GTA 6 might have given me the answer through the behavior of its gamers. At best, those guys want game perks without a girl-centric mission. At worst, those guys don’t want to experience the effort it takes to have a relationship in real life or in a game.

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It’s telling that Lucia became the most controversial part of GTA 6.

Games are meant to be an escape from reality, giving you the feelings and experiences that are out of reach in real life. GTA 6 offered a lot of the real “little things” that make a relationship beautiful on a silver platter. Those are things that absolutely are doable if you’re in a relationship right now.

It’s sad that Rockstar basically had to gamify (and enforce) dating to make so many guys pay attention to a woman’s needs.

If nothing else, the sheer irony of treating a digital girlfriend better than your own proves that Gamer Widows are right to leave their partners.

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Ossiana Tepfenhart is a writer whose work has been featured in Yahoo, BRIDES, Your Daily Dish, Newtheory Magazine, and others.