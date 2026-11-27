Gen X and older Millennial couples like myself figured out that being in a partnership where both people are deeply secure with themselves and pay attention to not only their own patterns of behavior, but also how they interact with their partner’s patterns, makes for a much happier marriage.

These relationship rules may be old-school; they're old-school because they work.

Gen X and older millennials are making life easier by bringing back these old-school marriage rules:

1. Really listen to each other; don't just phone it in

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Giving your partner your full attention is about as old-school as it gets, and many Gen-X and older Millennial couples are making it a priority again. When tempers are running high, it can be hard to take a step back and really, truly hear what your partner is saying.

A study led by researchers at the University of Auckland found that a person with a secure attachment style knows that disagreeing doesn’t automatically lead to breaking up. Instead of going into fight, flight, or freeze mode, they stay calm. They’re able to listen and process what you’re saying without making the conflict about them.

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2. Put down your sword

The old advice to fight fair still holds up, and many older couples are still relearning it. Someone with an insecure attachment style is more likely to get defensive when the going gets tough.

Instead of holding space for your emotions, they flip the conversation around so that their feelings are centered, instead of yours. But when your partner has a secure attachment style, they remain open and vulnerable and recognize how you feel.

Securely attached couples understand how healing relational wounds is necessary for developing long-lasting, secure relationships, therapist John Kim explained. They don’t make themselves the victim of the situation. Instead, they’re comfortable with discomfort because they know that making a mistake doesn't make them a bad person.

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3. Own your mistakes & faults

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Saying "I was wrong" is an old-fashioned virtue that many older couples are bringing back into their marriages. Taking accountability requires a person to acknowledge they’ve caused harm to someone else, even someone they love.

Relationships need emotional and practical labor in order to survive. True accountability goes beyond seeing what the problem is. It involves holding yourself responsible for your behavior and being willing to make real change.

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4. Work through problems instead of stomping away

"Stick it out and work it through" is classic marriage advice. Being in partnership with another person means there will inevitably be some form of conflict.

After all, we’re all human, and we’re bound to make mistakes that hurt. Instead of ignoring a tense situation, using the silent treatment, or screaming, a person with secure attachment will sit with you and have an actual conversation about what went down.

They go beyond just saying they’re sorry. They strategize ways to make sure whatever harm they caused won’t happen again. When you’re in a relationship rooted in secure attachment, you know your bond is built on trust and commitment and can withstand a storm, according to a study in Psychological Reports.

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5. Say what you mean and mean what you say

Talking things out honestly never really went out of style. Having a secure attachment in a relationship means that you make open and honest communication a priority. While every person processes their emotions differently, it’s important to continue having conversations with one another, instead of shutting down.

A partner with secure attachment doesn’t expect you to be a mind-reader. They know that they have to tell you what they want and how they want you to show up for them, in order for you to do so.

So much of having a secure attachment style requires deep inner work, like understanding and setting boundaries for yourself and doing whatever healing is necessary to feel like you’re worthy of love.

Research published in the Psychotherapy Research Journal shows that while our attachment styles are shaped by our families of origin, we don’t have to stay stuck in an insecure attachment style, especially if it doesn’t serve us.

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Humans are capable of incredible insight and change in marriage, including the old-fashioned ways we relate to ourselves and the people we love.

Alexandra Blogier, MFA, is a writer who covers psychology, social issues, relationships, self-help topics, and human interest stories.