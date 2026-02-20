I Didn’t Realize These 3 Habits Were Fueling My Codependency Until I Finally Faced Them

The late lecturer and author Earnie Larsen defines codependency as “self-defeating, learned behaviors that cause a diminished capacity to initiate or participate in loving relationships."

Codependent people will typically place their worth in others and only feel “full” when they communicate with the person they are codependent on. Codependency can be emotionally draining for both parties involved.

The codependent person doesn’t want to be codependent, and the person being depended on loses a lot of freedom, too. I didn’t realize that I struggled with codependency until about four months ago, when someone pointed out a few habits of mine that were fueling it.

I knew I was dependent on others, but I didn’t know it was called codependency. But having a word for it has helped me in my journey to breaking my codependency.

I didn't realize these habits were fueling my codependency until I finally faced them:

1. I was unhealthily dependent on others

One of the most common ways to combat codependency is to attend psychotherapy. Seeing a therapist allowed me to voice my concerns about my dependency on others.

Most codependent people spend years trying to white-knuckle their way through before finally sitting down with a therapist. A 2025 study found that codependent individuals who completed cognitive behavioral therapy saw a significant decrease in codependency severity and major improvements in quality of life.

With my therapist’s help, I am creating a plan to change my behavior. My therapist provides encouragement, guidance, and reminders along the way. She reminds me that, although my progress may feel slow, I’m not in a race to change myself. I personally believe that attending regular therapy sessions is one of the best tools for anyone battling codependency.

2. I struggled to say what I needed

Openly communicating with loved ones can also help us overcome our codependency issues. Personally, I find that open communication calms my anxiety and helps me maintain accountability.

When I openly communicate with important people in my life, I ensure that we’re on the same page without assuming their thoughts or feelings. These people can also help me recognize moments when I slip back into dependent behavior patterns, so that we can take steps to combat them together.

3. I didn't see myself as a whole person without someone else

Healthy relationships have a balance of connection and independence. Although it’s a work in progress, I’m slowly learning to trust myself more. I know that I possess the tools within myself to independently work through my everyday life. I just need to remind myself that I can manage difficult moments on my own without relying on a specific person.

People who maintained a strong sense of autonomy within their romantic relationships were more responsive, less defensive, and significantly more satisfied with their partners over time, research has found. The healthiest relationships actually depend on both.

The more I take the time to think through situations and decide whether or not I can handle them alone, the more I develop a healthy level of independence. Some days are easier than others, and sometimes I do reach out to people, but I’m trying to remember that even slow progress is still progress.

Although I still rely on a select few people from time to time, I am taking small steps towards changing my ways. I know that breaking any pattern of behavior takes time, and my codependency is no different.

If you also struggle with codependency, know that you can take steps to break the cycle for yourself, too. You can do this. I am learning to believe in myself,f and I believe in you, too.

