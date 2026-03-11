You Can Usually Tell How Someone Acts In A Relationship Just By Looking At Their Eye Color, According To Research

Last updated on Mar 11, 2026

woman with pretty, vibrant eyes LightField Studios | Shutterstock
They say the eyes are the windows to the soul, and it's true. Seriously, you can tell so much about a person just by locking eyes with them, including the secrets of their personality. The key is knowing what, exactly, you're looking for. 

Various studies have proven that a person's eye color can indicate what their pain tolerance is like, or even how easily they become intoxicated. Eye color is also very meaningful when trying to interpret what someone will be like in a relationship. Whether you're meeting new colleagues, a new friend, or a new lover, looking into their eyes is the first real impression either of you gets. Is there a spark of attraction, and could your corresponding eye colors be the source? 

Here's what someone's eye color says about how they act in a relationship:

1. Brown eyes

woman with brown eyes Craig Adderley | Pexels

You might think you've seen a lot of people with brown eyes, and you'd be right. Over half of people in the world have brown eyes. That certainly doesn't mean those with brown eyes are humdrum people, though.

Brown-eyed people are confident and ambitious. This means they won't be afraid to make the first move when they're interested in someone, or to strike up a conversation with a stranger. These qualities can really pay off for them in relationships.

RELATED: Staring Into Someone’s Eyes For 10 Minutes Does Something Super-Strange To Your Mind, Says Research

2. Blue eyes

man with blue eyes can tell how he acts in a relationship the stock company | Shutterstock

People with blue eyes are known for being more competitive than others. So, if they really want something or someone, they aren't afraid to go after it and fight hard for it. This can be beneficial in all kinds of relationships, both romantic and platonic.

If blue eyes set their sights on you, they aren't going to let you go easily. This is just the kind of security some people are looking for.

3. Hazel eyes

woman with hazel eyes you can tell how she acts in a relationship Leah Newhouse | Pexels

People with hazel eyes are both elegant and easy to talk to. Their affable, approachable nature makes a hazel-eyed person a natural confidante and great conversationalist. This lends itself well to relationship success, where communication is key.

RELATED: People Who Do This Weird Thing With Their Eyes Secretly Like You, According To Research

4. Grey eyes

woman with grey eyes can tell how she acts in relationship NAS CREATIVES | Shutterstock

Grey-eyed people are all calm, cool, and collected, but that doesn't mean they don't know how to shine when the time is right. People with this rare eye color are a little bit quieter, but can be good leaders when they choose to be. They're the kind of people who make a relationship feel easy, but they won't give up their autonomy in the process.

5. Black eyes

man with black eyes New Africa | Shutterstock

When we say black eyes, we mean people with brown eyes whose color is so rich and dark that they can read as black. You may have noticed that people with really dark eyes seem open to and ready to take on all the world has to offer. This is true of black-eyed people, who carry a lot of optimism.

Black eyes can be tricky, though. Because the color is so deep, they feel quite mysterious, which explains why we often think of people with black eyes as being secretive as well.

6. Green eyes

woman with green eyes you can tell how she acts in relationship MAYA LAB | Shutterstock

A person with green eyes is always a breath of fresh air. Research has shown that green-eyed people are often considered the most attractive of us all, which certainly helps them out in relationships.

They also have a mischievous streak, which could lead to trouble or fun if you get involved with them, or maybe both. They'll definitely keep you on your toes.

RELATED: Science Confirmed There’s Only One Real Eye Color — And We All Share It

Rebecca Jane Stokes is a writer and the former Senior Editor of Pop Culture at Newsweek with a passion for lifestyle, geek news, and true crime.

