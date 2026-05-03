After My Gnarly Divorce, I Didn't Realize I Could Be Happy Alone Until I Made This Decision

I am sitting on an airplane, and I am traveling alone. I have no ring on my finger, and I haven’t been seen in public in this naked and brazen way in 13 years. I imagine I look like some kind of middle-aged weirdo to the lady and her young child who sit next to me on the Southwest flight.

I imagine the lady looking at my finger, noticing the bareness of it. Trying to inch her child closer to her because she doesn’t know what sort of woman I am. She has no idea how much I long for my kids to be sitting by me or how much I just want my family back.

Advertisement

I’m 90% sure I’m getting divorced. I’m scared. I was so scared that I smoked a cigarette on the way to the airport at 4:30 a.m. But truthfully, I’ve been smoking a lot and looking for any excuse to do it without worrying that my kids might smell it on me and thus become juvenile delinquents. I fret. I have to learn everything anew, including how airport parking lots work, since I only rarely managed that task alone during my marriage.

After my gnarly divorce, I didn't realize I could be happy until I traveled alone

Getty Images / Unsplash+

Advertisement

My therapist told me I needed to get away and do something for myself

So that’s why I am here: 41 years old and skinnier than I’ve been since 11th grade because I’ve had diarrhea for five months straight and can barely hold down any food. Traveling alone to Sedona, Arizona, for a little me time, whatever that means.

I open my large hardback book, trying to focus. A vampire story. Something escapist. I leaf through it, and a notecard falls out — about the size of a business card. It’s a cartoon. Two penguins face each other, but the head of one penguin is being swallowed by a large fish. The other penguin appears stoic. The caption reads “Relax. God is in charge.”

Where did this come from? God? I’ve been praying a lot. Psalm 23 mostly. It’s felt like I’m in the Valley of the Shadow of Death. Now, this. Am I supposed to feel better or worse? Why does God think God is so funny? I am both comforted and annoyed by God at this moment. At least God is here somewhere, I think. I try to relax as the card says.

When we land, I find the Phoenix airport isn’t too painful. The man at the car rental upgrades me for free when he sees I’m traveling alone. “You’ll want a little bit more power in the mountains,” he says. I smile and thank him profusely. I am so grateful to catch a break. It seems like I haven’t been catching any breaks for a while. I get in the car and start driving. I reach for the pack of cigarettes in my purse.

Advertisement

Flashback to March 2013: <y husband and I are in the car on the way home with the kids from a Midwest ski vacation at spring break. He teases me because I always fall asleep in the car, and he always drives. He likes to listen to his music anyway, and since he is in sales, he’s driven around the Midwest for years. In some states, he knows the gas stations at every exit. He holds my hand. The kids doze off, too, in the backseat. It was a pretty good vacation; we saw the Northern Lights.

One night in the hotel, my husband kissed me in a way he hadn’t in years, and I noticed it

Eduardo Barrios / Unsplash

Advertisement

I wondered why he didn’t kiss me more often like that, like he was interested in me. This is the way it’s been after you’ve been married a while, I thought. I like the comfort and domesticity for the most part. I like being able to fall asleep while he drives us, mile after mile, back home.

Back to the present, I check in at the hotel, which is on the river in Sedona, and I feel better. I am here. I made it. I didn’t die. I like the hotel. Good job, me. I notice there’s signage advertising a free glass of wine at 5 in the lobby, and decide I’ll go to happy hour. I’ll bring my book. That will keep the awkwardness to a minimum.

I don’t know what awkwardness I’m imagining — whether it’s me feeling awkward about others or them feeling awkward about me. Or worse yet, sorry for me. I will read, relax, and have a glass of wine at 5 p.m. I will go to an early dinner at the Tex-Mex restaurant next door to the hotel. I will be back in my bed early, get up in the morning, and go on the Pink Jeep tour that I’ve booked. I think I can relax, I assure myself, I think I’m feeling better.

I take my book and walk two doors down to the Tex-Mex place. So far, so good. I am constantly checking in with myself. I’m doing this. My entrée is served. About halfway in, I look up from my meal, and the cowboy from my hotel is standing in front of me. “Ma’am,” he says in sort of an Oklahoma drawl, “Would you like to join us for dinner?” I am caught between flattery and fear of assault. This is beyond my pay grade as a barely single person. Not even single. What am I supposed to do?

Advertisement

Flashback to July 2013: I’m feeling old, skinny old, like a sack of skin and bones. I’m at one of my stepbrother’s weddings. It’s the day before the wedding, and everyone is sitting around an outdoor restaurant table, day drinking. I have three stepbrothers and one stepsister, and they are all younger than me, some by far.

One of my stepbrothers sneakily texts me from across the table, “See the guy two down from me? He says you’re cute.’” My stepbrothers are enjoying the fact that they think my potential new singlehood will make me a wild maniac. I’m the oldest, and they’ve only known me in my “mature” stage of life. They want me to cut loose.

The night progresses. After the rehearsal dinner, everyone is pretty tipsy. Another family member, a big, burly former wrestler, says, “Girl, you've got to get your funk on!” I don’t even know what that means. I think about my 40-year-old body. My down-there hair that I have to sculpt into a landing strip.

Back to the present. “Well,” I say, “I guess I’ll finish up my dinner here, but I could sit with you all for a beer after I eat.” I somehow think this walks the right line of not being too available. Also, I'm pretty athletic, so somehow that increases my confidence that I could outrun them.

Advertisement

After I finish up and pay, I walk over to their table in what I hope is a cool manner and introduce myself. By the grace of God, who is supposedly in charge of this operation, they turn out to be scientists at an annual conference. They work for the government, each from a different state. They meet annually for continuing education. They don’t appear to be creeps so far.

They tell silly jokes and call me “Miss Katy.” The cowboy asks, “How old are you?” “41,” I say. “Well, good for you, Miss Katy, good for you,” he answers. “And where’s your husband, Miss Katy?” “It’s a long story. But he went crazy, and I got this vacation,” I say. It seems best not to get into details.

“Miss Katy,” they say. “What’s wrong with him?” It’s a rhetorical question. After another round (for them), it’s “Come on out with us — we’re going to play pool.” I look dubious. “We will take care of you. You shouldn’t walk around alone anyway.” It’s the cowboy who does most of the talking. They carry my bag and book and help me with my sweater. No one ever treats me with gentleness. I am hungry for it.

We have a great time just sitting around the pool hall as I listen to them goof and make fun of people at work. They remind me of guys I hung out with before I was married. They are respectful, and courteous and treat me with kindness, gentleness.

Advertisement

Traveling alone, I am starting to feel fun and adventurous and less weird

Antonio Verdín / Unsplash+

Today is the Pink Jeep tour and horseback riding. I take the hotel shuttle into town for dinner. I’m not thinking so much about what I look like to everyone else. Everyone is with someone. At dinner, I have a good time talking and joking with the people at the bar next to me.

Advertisement

I’m trying out a new part of me. Me alone in the world. Me alone in the world and not terrified. I walk out to the curb to wait for my shuttle. I sit down on the warm cement as the sun sets. From out of the gloaming steps a man. Is this a movie? I think. He looks like a heavier-set Johnny Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean mixed with Brett Michaels from Poison.

“Hey,” he walks up to me. “Do you want to have dinner with my band and me? We just finished a gig.” Not so much fear of assault this time, but fear of actually being intimate. This is a guy who might want to be intimate with me. And what if I wanted to be with him? “Well, I just finished dinner,” I answer hesitantly. “Hmmm. You just look a little lonely.” Oh my God, he can see it. I decide to be honest. “I guess I am a little lonely.”

“Well, come sit with us; you can have another dinner.” He is the lead singer of a band, and I sit next to him like I am his date, alongside the band and all their wives, and it is just like out of a movie. Lots of boisterous talk and actual singing at the table. We are treated like minor celebrities by the staff.

At one point, Jack Sparrow looks at me and asks quietly, “Is your heart broken?” I think for a minute. I pause and take in that question. “Yes,” I say, “my heart is broken.” It is the first time I have said it like that. It is the first time I realize that my heart is broken. After dinner, I know he wants to spend more time together. He gets my number and says, “I have to drop Joe off at his place, but I’ll text you from there.”

Advertisement

I’m alone again and anticipating this text from Jack Sparrow. Can I do it? Can I get my funk on? Maybe we could just make out. Do I even want to do this? This is what I’m supposed to want to do, the thing people think will bring me back to life. The thing everybody else seems to do to move on. This is my time. But now I'm sure my heart is broken.

Why had I never known that before? I could go through the motions of being intimate, but I am sure it will feel pretty empty. I already feel empty. I don’t want to feel emptier. The me I'm finding has some better ideas about what is good for me. What will bring me back to life, even if it doesn’t follow the path that other people want it to? When Jack Sparrow texts, I say, “I probably shouldn’t hang out. I’m not ready.” He is nice about it and even texts me the next day a few times.

Advertisement

Traveling alone after my divorce is exactly what my heart needed

I think about the “Relax. God is in charge” note card. I am not leaving Arizona tomorrow morning with a straightforward message from God, but an overall feeling that the world is a good place with mostly good people. It still looks like a penguin is getting its head swallowed by a fish.

Flash forward to a St. Patrick’s Day party with family and friends. The kids and I drove this morning on a whim to visit. It’s a long weekend, and we are happy to be shuffled into their weekend plan. I sit in the kitchen talking with a newly divorced man who is another friend of the host. He is so sad. I can see it in his posture. The slump of his neck. I know he’s wondering if he should be flirting with me.

He just wants a wife in his middle age because his heart is newly broken. I listen to his story for a bit. I can tell he just wants a wife. He just wants his old life back or a replacement life nearly like the one he lost.

“You should go on a vacation by yourself,” I advise. “You’ve done that?” he asks, sort of incredulous. “A couple of times,” I say. “It’s really scary and weird, but I highly recommend it.” “I could never do that,” he says. “You could,” I encourage. “You would be surprised what you can do.”

Advertisement

Katy Friedman Miller is a grief therapist and former home hospice social worker with a background in end-of-life care, grief, and loss with over 17 years of experience.