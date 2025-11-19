Woman Divorced Her Husband Because He Made Pancakes For Her Gluten-Free & Vegan Best Friend

There are definitely some disagreements that you'll have with your spouse that might make you pause, and then there are others that can seem harmless, but actually give an insight into who they are and whether or not you can actually trust them. Such was the case for a vegan and gluten-free content creator, who explained in a TikTok video that her best friend ended up divorcing her husband over pancakes.

Her best friend's husband had made her pancakes, she recalled in the video, and it seemed the pancakes represented a much bigger problem in their marriage. In fact, the pancakes he cooked for her gluten-free, vegan, best friend were the catalyst for their divorce.

A woman divorced her husband because he made pancakes for her gluten-free and vegan best friend.

The best friend of the divorced woman explained what happened: "I went to visit my childhood and lifelong best friend, and her husband flew me out to surprise her," she began in her video. "Him and I got along really well. He became like a brother to me. I'm really close to her family, I'm literally in their family group chat."

She explained that while that trip was fine, the following summer, she went to visit again and noticed that her friend's husband was acting weird and completely different than the last time she'd seen him. While telling her story, her best friend was on the phone with her and chimed in that she was also drained because of him.

Her best friend added that prior to this trip, her husband had been a kind, fun, and supportive person to be around, but something had changed. Her husband had actually complained that he was going to have a "terrible week" while she was visiting them. And it seemed that was the case, especially when the pancakes came into play.

"One of the mornings, he offered to make us breakfast," she recalled. "He told me mine were gluten-free and vegan safe. I immediately started to feel extremely sick, and so I went to the bathroom."

The friend recalled being in tremendous pain after eating the supposed gluten-free and vegan pancakes.

She said she was in so much pain, she didn't know if she could even walk out of the bathroom. She called out to her best friend for help, saying she didn't know what was going on but didn't feel well.

Suddenly, they heard the husband laughing in the background. Both women were taken over by rage, realizing that he had lied about the contents of the pancakes he had cooked.

"I think I was there for another day before I flew home. I was in excruciating pain. I was so nauseous, couldn't button my pants because of my stomach," she continued. Because of the fact that her friend's husband purposely made her pancakes that weren't gluten-free and vegan, her best friend promptly divorced him.

She pointed out that he tried to brush it off as a joke, but this wasn't a joke at all. Celiac isn't anything to play with. It's a serious condition. Eating gluten when you have celiac triggers an immune response that can have lasting, damaging effects well beyond just a stomach ache. Damage to the small intestine, osteoporosis, and even cancer have been linked to the immune response associated with celiac disease.

Ultimately, the husband's behavior proved that he was dangerously untrustworthy.

cottonbro studio | Pexels

Messing up a houseguest's dietary needs isn't exactly grounds for divorce for most people, but what if the messing up of those dietary needs wasn't accidental? What if it was intentional? That certainly seems to be the case in the midst of this drama. In fact, his behavior is downright criminal.

Trust is the foundation of any healthy relationship, and this husband shattered that. If he was willing to lie and laugh about someone's obvious medical distress, his morals and conscience are questionable at best. He showed a complete disregard for a human being, which is bad enough. The fact that she was his wife's best friend makes this even worse, and her divorcing him is completely understandable.

If that's how you treat your wife's friend, how are you treating your wife? Divorcing someone over pancakes might sound absurd at first, but the intention behind the pancakes he made says a lot about his attitude and behavior. He violated the trust that he had with both his wife and her friend, and frankly, no one should be forced to suffer a partner who would risk endangering a loved one for their own warped entertainment.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.