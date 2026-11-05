People Who Make Subtle Tweaks In Their Daily Habits Keep Their Brains Younger Than Everyone Else

Many people try to improve either their physical or mental health to stay younger longer without realizing the two are closely connected.

Neuropsychologist Dr. Louis Bherer explained, “What’s good for the heart is good for the brain.” Dr. Bherer has researched reducing the risk of dementia extensively. His findings show that small lifestyle changes that strengthen both the brain and body are the most helpful.

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A healthy lifestyle that incorporates simple exercise is the best way to fight off mental aging.

Dr. Bherer and his team study older people who have a higher risk of developing dementia. For some, their risk comes from minor cognitive issues, while others have health conditions like diabetes or heart disease, showing just how deep the connection between the heart and the brain goes.

A lot of people assume that the best way to keep their brain younger is to do things that strengthen their memory, but that’s only half of the picture. The biggest benefit comes from a mix of mental and physical exercises.

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According to Dr. Bherer, things like running, walking briskly, muscle strengthening, and yoga are simple but effective. These exercises keep you in shape and help with things like balance and mobility that tend to get worse as we age.

The most important thing to keep in mind is that any exercises you take on shouldn’t be hard to make part of your daily life. That’s the key to staying consistent, which is how people really see results.

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Exercise is good for the brain, which is necessary to stay healthy overall.

There are two ways that physical activity can strengthen people’s cognitive skills, said internist and Chief Medical Editor of Harvard Health Publishing Dr. Howard E. LeWine. The first is that exercise can increase the volume of the parts of the brain that are responsible for memory.

Secondly, regular exercise affects small things that play a role in thinking. For example, it’s a good way to reduce stress levels and improve sleep quality. People who struggle with those things usually struggle with their cognitive abilities as well.

It’s hard to remember that working out makes your brain stronger, especially when you’re in the middle of a sweat session that makes you feel like you can’t think straight. It’s about so much more than staying toned, though.

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People’s bodies are incredibly important, but the brain acts as the control center. Nothing else works if the brain isn’t working. Brain health is so central to people’s well-being that even the strongest body couldn’t function without it.

Small changes can be hard to stick to, but they’re well worth the effort.

The exercises that Dr. Bherer said are the most beneficial don’t require fancy equipment or an expensive gym membership. Still, he knows how easy it is to make healthy changes that last for about a month before you give up on them.

These are incredibly subtle changes to make to your routine, but they don’t always feel that way. That’s why it’s best to implement an exercise routine that fits into your existing schedule. Turning your whole life upside down makes everything so much harder than it needs to be.

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Rolling out a yoga mat or taking a quick walk might sound so basic that they aren’t worth the time they take. But that’s exactly what people are doing to think like someone who’s decades younger than they are.

In a world where so many things are a health hazard and memory loss feels like an ever-present threat, doing whatever’s in your power to stay on track is vital. That’s what separates people who are proactive about their health from people who just hope for the best.

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Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.