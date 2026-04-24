Virginia School District's Proposed Calendar Has Working Parents Outraged For One Very Expensive Reason

Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) in Fairfax, Virginia, seems to be making things even more challenging for parents who are already stretched thin. The district’s proposed calendar for the 2026 to 2027 school year features many more days off than you would expect to see, leaving parents scrambling to figure out how to handle all the time their kids will be at home.

Being a parent isn’t easy under any circumstances, but having to coordinate your child’s school schedule with your work schedule and plan necessary childcare accordingly can get extremely complicated.

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FCPS has added a lot of new holidays to the calendar that parents don’t know what to do with.

According to a report from Fox 5, the district has a longer school year than any other district in the DMV region, and many large school districts around the U.S. The FCPS school year is 303 days long, with a summer that only lasts 62 days.

For comparison, data from the Pew Research Center show that the average school year in most states is just 180 days. All the time removed from summer vacation in Fairfax has been put into the school year, with 40 days off, nine cultural and religious holidays, and only half the weeks lasting a full five days.

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Local parents expressed their concern over the different schedule at a school board meeting earlier in April. One mom said, “For nearly half the year, children are not in school for a five-day week. For working parents, this means expensive childcare or stressful juggling most weeks of the year.”

In a bit of an unusual move, the school board actually agreed with the parents. They debated possible solutions, like eliminating some holidays and having fewer early-release days, but they didn’t seem to come to any sort of consensus.

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One teacher criticized worried parents, but seemed to completely miss the point.

The teacher shared a pretty stern rebuke on Reddit to “call out” the FCPS parents. “I’m seeing people claim the number of full five day weeks is ‘unacceptable’ and that their child’s education is being harmed, and it’s like … seriously?” they said.

The teacher claimed that parents were pretending to be concerned about the educational impacts of the new calendar to cover up the reality that they were upset “because your free babysitting service schedule is changing.”

fizkes | Shutterstock

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Others on Reddit let them know they were not happy with this perspective in the comments. “It shouldn’t be taboo to say it is a childcare concern,” one said. “There isn’t a childcare service that covers one random day every other week.”

Another person noted, “It is disingenuous to imply that short school weeks — except for federal holidays — are not disruptive to work schedules. People need to make a living.”

It’s completely unreasonable to expect working parents to be able to make this schedule work somehow.

As of 2025, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that 49.1% of families with married parents were dual-income households. The days of one parent always staying at home to take care of the kids have passed, not just because people are realizing that gender stereotypes are antiquated, but also because of financial constraints.

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Pavel Danilyuk | Pexels

That’s a significant number of families who have no way to care for their children on random days off without paying for childcare. According to the Department of Labor, childcare for one kid costs anywhere from $4,810 to $15,417 in 2018, and the cost has surely just increased since then. That’s money people don’t have to spare.

There are probably a lot of kids out there that wouldn’t mind having a few more four-day school weeks, but their parents simply wouldn’t know what to do with them. The standard schedule for public schools is meant to work in tandem with parents’ jobs as much as possible, and making changes this big will have serious consequences.

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Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.