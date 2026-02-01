17 Phrases Old-School Moms Said All The Time That Would Horrify Gentle Parents

Last updated on Feb 01, 2026

A woman standing indoors holding a glass, looking toward the camera. AI Generated Image
Old-school moms didn't filter themselves the way parents do now. They said what they meant, expected kids to deal with it, and used humor and bluntness to get through the day. 

When I was a young mom, my kids tended to say the same things over and over (and over) again, but it seemed to be a two-way street because I found myself saying these direct, old-school mom phrases a lot more than I'd like. I always said I'd never be that mommy, but yet I was — and if I've said it once, I've said it a thousand times: this mom gig just isn't that easy — and the blunt phrases I heard coming out of my mouth would probably horrify today's gentle parents.

But in reality, most parents use the same strategies and tactics they experienced as kids. Studies have found that we unconsciously repeat the phrases, discipline methods, and communication patterns from our own childhood, even when we swore we'd never do it. The connection between how our parents raised us and how we raise our own kids is small but real, meaning most of us are repeating at least some version of our childhood, whether we realize it or not.

Here are 17 phrases old-school Moms said all the time that would horrify gentle parents:

1. 'No'

No, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no.

2. 'Less talking, more eating'

Stop playing with your food, and please, for the love of God, eat.

3. 'I'm not asking — I'm telling!'

I'm not asking if you're going to school — I'm telling you!

4. 'Did you _______?'

Brush your teeth, wash your hands, clean your room, do your homework, kick your sister, say "thank you"?

5. 'Please stop _______'

mom yelling loud Anna Tarazevich / Pexels

Singing, yelling, crying, peeing on mommy's floor, throwing your food, hitting, running...

6. 'I'm not going to ask you again'

Don't try me.

7. 'Stop running!'

You're going to get hurt!

8. 'What did you do?'

Why is there marker all over mommy's walls? Why do you have that look on your face? OMG. What did you do?

9. 'I'm going to count to three...'

One, two, two and a half...

10. 'Hurry up!'

We're going to be late! Can you please move a little faster?

11. 'Because I said so'

Oh, I'll tell you why!

12. 'Don't slam the door!'

Someone is going to lose a finger!

13. 'Do it yourself!'

You've got your own two legs! Use 'em.

14. 'Be careful'

Watch what you're doing! You're going to get hurt.

15. 'Go to bed!'

frustrated mom pulling her hair in frustration Hannah Bickmore / Pexels

This is usually followed by number one.

16. 'Are you ______?'

Hungry, tired, bored, crazy, hot, cold, going to be sick, sad, happy, mad...

17. 'Listen to me!'

Listen to me when I'm talking to you! It's official: I am my mother!

PopSugar has been a partner with YourTango since 2011, and is the place to read and talk about the topics women want — dating, relationships, nostalgia, and more. 

This article was originally published at PopSugar Moms. Reprinted with permission from the author.

