You hear the bickering in the other room. Your kids are fighting, yet again, over whose turn it is to go first, or what TV program to watch, or they're using the other sibling's "stuff" without permission. You often wonder, "Where did I go wrong? Is this normal? Do other kids fight as much as our kids?"

Well, the answer is yes and no. Yes, siblings do fight, and it’s natural to have some sibling rivalry. Luckily, there are things that you can do as a parent to increase sibling cooperation and enjoyment in each other’s company. As a parent, you can encourage cooperation and minimize comparisons and competition between your children. Keeping track of when kids fight and the nature of their sibling rivalry can help you achieve peace and harmony in your home.

Parents who do these 6 things raise kids who rarely ever fight with each other:

1. Treat them fairly, but not equally

That may initially feel counterintuitive, but your children are unique and have different needs. Ensuring that you're aware of their different needs and are responsive is more important than making sure that everything is 50-50. Let your child know they are loved uniquely, according to their individual needs.

Research shows that children are highly attuned to how they are treated relative to their siblings. They are less concerned with precise equality and more with whether the treatment they receive is just and reasonable.

2. Take the time to listen to them without judgment

Oftentimes, as parents, you rush in with anger or immediately dish out consequences without taking the time to listen. Stay calm. Give your children a chance to share their perspectives about what happened. This helps them feel heard and encourages cooperation and problem-solving with their sibling.

A study on supportive parenting found that this approach builds closer bonds, increases well-being, and can prevent sibling aggression by providing a supportive environment to voice their perspectives and learn to solve problems. Instead of controlling or ignoring conflicts, parents can model and teach constructive communication by listening to understand the child's feelings and the root causes of the conflict.

3. Encourage your children to come up with solutions

Have your children be part of the solution. Have them write down solutions to the conflict (or write them down for younger children) and then read back what everyone came up with. Have them evaluate what could work and how they can try out some of their fixes. Let them have ownership of the process.

By learning to navigate conflicts constructively, siblings can grow into lifelong allies, instead of rivals, one study argued. When children successfully resolve conflicts on their own with parental guidance, they learn that they are capable problem-solvers, increasing their confidence.

4. Be careful about comparing one child to their sibling

It can happen very easily. You say under your breath, "I wish you were more like your brother and listened when I asked you to do something."

Children are very sensitive to comparisons, and it can increase the rivalry between siblings. Instead, describe the behavior or what needs to be done, such as, "We are running late because you have not put on your soccer cleats for practice."

Research stresses that by promoting conformity and external standards, comparison can hinder a child's personal growth and their ability to discover and pursue their true talents and passions. Parents should celebrate each child's unique abilities and support their individual growth to foster positive and cooperative relationships rather than fostering a competitive environment.

5. Encourage cooperative play or rewards

You can create goals for your children that include working together and then earning a reward for their cooperative behavior. An example could be if they can both clean up the playroom before dinner for a week, they can pick an activity that they can do together. You can also have them be on the same team with board games and encourage positive feelings, as well as a mutual goal that they are working towards.

When children work together and understand each other, their overall level of conflict decreases, which leads to a more positive sibling relationship. Sibling rivalry can sometimes stem from a child's need for more individual attention. Research recommends providing one-on-one time, which can help make children feel valued and less competitive for parental attention.

6. Allow them to work out their problems

Parents often rush in with a solution and come up with one that seems fair to them but, oftentimes, is not what their children need. Allow them to negotiate and find a way to work things out.

If a solution seems unfair, reflect back to both of them what you are hearing and make sure they're both on board. You may be surprised at their skills in negotiation.

Sibling relationships are some of the most significant and enduring relationships in a person's life and offer a unique training ground for social and emotional skills. One study found that praising siblings for playing nicely or resolving a conflict successfully is a powerful tool for reducing future fighting and reinforcing positive interactions.

7. Teach them to use 'I' statements

Children need to share their feelings. A simple but effective tool that both children and adults can use is the "I" statement: "I feel _____ (fill in the emotion) when you _____ (short statement) because _____, I need you to _______."

For example, "I feel upset when you don’t let me pick the game we are going to play because it’s not fair. I need you to let me go first some of the time."

Managing bickering among your children can feel like an uphill battle, but it's a big part of how to get kids to stop fighting and can help you as a parent feel more empowered and less like a referee.

Monica Ramunda, MA, LPC, LCMHC, RPT-S, is a licensed counselor in both Colorado and North Carolina and a Registered Play Therapist supervisor. She offers teletherapy and in-person sessions for clients. Monica helps clients reach their full potential and become the best version of themselves.