Family Of 4 Who ‘Never Wanted To Leave’ Disney World Now Lives There For Half The Year

Most people, especially families, enjoy going to Disney World, and many go yearly or as close to it as they can. One family loves the park so much that they decided to take it up a notch by making Disney World their partial home for half the year.

The Ewing family shared in an interview with PEOPLE that they decided to sell most of their belongings and live out of an RV. But the best part? They could take that RV and stay right in Disney World whenever they wanted to.

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Family of 4 who 'never wanted to leave Disney World' now live there for half the year.

Every 26 days, parents Lauren and Adam Ewing and their two kids, ages 10 and 12, pack up their RV to spend 24 hours outside their semi-permanent campsite in central Florida. Their day consists of the normal stuff, like a family walk or exercise, followed by breakfast and some homeschooling. But by 11, the family needs to clear out.

The property's "26 days in for 24 hours out" rule, as Lauren, 36, refers to it, is one of the downsides of living at Disney World. But in return, there's a wealth of family-friendly activities available for them. After all, the family of four is living at the "Most Magical Place on Earth."

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"We laid in bed last night at 10 o'clock, and we could hear the fireworks going off at the Magic Kingdom," Adam said of the campsite at Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort. "Most RV parks don't get stuff like that, you know, that little bit of Disney Magic."

During the height of COVID-19, the Ewing family left behind their home to live in an RV.

The family purchased their RV after experiencing "life-changing" events during the pandemic. Leaving behind their 10,000-square-foot home on 140 acres of land outside Athens, Georgia, they wanted to venture out and explore the country together as a family.

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In between their trips to "chase snow" in Utah, ski in Canada, or summer in Vermont, the family set up their home base at Disney World. "This has always been our happy place," Adam revealed.

"I mean, our honeymoon was spent at Disney World. Once we got to living full-time in the RV, we'd go somewhere, and then this was our [place to] come back to. We developed a community of friends here and we never wanted to leave."

Lauren, a stay-at-home mom, estimated that their family spends about 60 to 70% of their year living at the resort. But that's only if they get the "itch" to travel elsewhere. "If we do [leave this year], we'll probably go from like July to August, and then come right back," she said. It's a completely legal and legit way for the family to spend time together while also essentially saving some money too.

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Considering roughly half (49%) of U.S. residents struggle to afford their regular rent or mortgage payments, a survey from Redfin found, it's a win that the Ewing family has found a way to avoid that altogether. That doesn't mean their choice of RV sites is affordable, however. Sure, they don't have to stay at the park in peak season, but when they do, the rates can be as high as $300 per day!

For the nomad family of 4 it's worth it, however. And maybe that's all that matters. Documenting their travels on their social media pages, it's clear that this is something that works for them and allows their family to feel both happy and completely free.

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Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.