Unemployed Dad Says He Doesn’t Know How To Get His 7-Year-Old Son Ready For School Without His Wife’s Help

A wife questioned whether she was wrong for getting mad at her husband after she asked him to take over getting their son ready for school, and he seemed to have trouble completing such a simple task. Posting her dilemma online, she questioned if she was wrong for assuming that a father should be able to care for his 7-year-old son without asking his wife for help.

While it's understandable that a dad who has never helped out with the before-school madness might not be familiar with his son's usual morning routine, claiming he simply doesn't know how to do it is definitely a cop out. This wife's frustration highlights how, regardless of how progressive a family claims to be, moms always seem to shoulder the bulk of the responsibility when it comes to kids and childcare.

An unemployed dad told his wife that he didn't know how to get their 7-year-old son ready for school without her help.

"My husband is on & off unemployed (most recently it has been almost 2 months), but he’s worked a total of 72 days in 2025. I’m a stay-at-home mom and due to his job [unpredictability], I can’t even get a part-time job [because] I never know what his next 'contract' will require in terms of travel, temporary housing in a different city, etc.," she began in her post.

She explained that they have two kids still at home who require a parent to be with them at all times, which tends to be her. She admitted that her husband sleeps in every single day and doesn't even attempt to get out of bed to help with their kids, who are 7 and 16. He also doesn't take them to school ever, despite the fact that both kids need to be driven every single day.

"Tomorrow I have to take my 16-year-old to a specialist doctor's appointment two hours away," she continued. "This is what I texted my husband: 'Important: requires reply, I have to leave for Dr. Smith’s around 7am tomorrow (Weds). Can you wake up without me calling and get Jack to school ON TIME? If not, I’ll ask a neighbor. Let me know. Thanks.'"

The dad told his wife that he could get their son to school on time if she was had everything ready to go for him.

Her husband claimed that he had no problem waking up on time and getting their son to school if she would get up before him and lay out their son's clothes and shoes, make sure his bag was packed, and he had lunch, so that the only thing he had to do was get him dressed. She questioned whether she was wrong for replying to her husband that he should be able to get their son ready, considering he's the 7-year-old's dad.

"Given that he has nothing to do for the whole day while I’m driving my daughter to a doctor’s appt that will take 4 hours back & forth, this seems like a good example of male privilege," she added. Unfortunately, this is the reality for many moms, whether they have full-time jobs or they're stay-at-home moms.

According to a survey from BabyCenter, 82% of moms said they manage more of the childcare logistics than their partner does. Since managing childcare is pretty much a job itself, it’s become difficult for moms who work outside the home to do their actual jobs. An estimated 47% of full-time working moms say they start researching childcare options during pregnancy.

In this mom's case, considering her husband is unemployed and doesn't have many responsibilities, he should be able to handle the simple task of getting their son ready for school without needing to ask for any help. Seriously, this guy can't figure out what's appropriate school attire or how to pack a bookbag?

It's not only an example of male privilege but of weaponized incompetence as well. Supporting and taking care of their kids shouldn't be a one-parent job. She's married to a healthy partner who should be splitting the labor with her and start pulling his weight in the parenting department.

