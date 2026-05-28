Boy Mom Does Not Get The Response She Intended After Sharing Behind-The-Scenes Video Of Photoshoot With Her Toddler

Boy mom culture gets a lot of criticism. Sure, you should take everything you see shared online with a grain of salt, but sometimes these boy moms share a little more than they should, and it comes with a whole lot of backlash.

Such was the case for one boy mom in particular, who decided to share the photoshoot she had for her son's fourth birthday, where they recreated an iconic scene from a movie. However, the response wasn't what this mom intended at all when she shared the footage.

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A boy mom does not get the response she intended after sharing the video of a photoshoot with her toddler.

In the since-deleted TikTok video that has been reshared on Reddit, a mom expressed her disbelief and adoration that her toddler would be turning four soon. To celebrate the milestone, she decided to put together a photoshoot of a scene from the "Spider-Man" movie.

In the clip, her son is dressed in a Spider-Man costume and hanging upside down while she is sitting and leaning in to recreate the kiss between Spider-Man and MJ. Kissing her toddler through the mask, she shared the final result of the photo and was clearly proud of the effort. However, in the comments section, people were quite horrified that she would recreate a romantic scene from the movie with her own son.

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Many people argued that the pose was clearly inappropriate and that they felt a bit uncomfortable about why she didn't choose a different, Spider-Man-related photoshoot idea. Of course, conversations around boy mom behaviors cropped up as well.

There have been too many moms who have shown the relationship they have with their sons online, where it clearly teeters the emotional boundaries. Many boy moms tend to treat their sons like a stand-in boyfriend, rather than their actual child.

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There are harmful repercussions to being the stereotypical boy mom.

Sylvia L. Mikucki-Enyart, a researcher of family dynamics and a boy mom, explained that, in a comedic sense, boy mom culture can still create toxic family environments and set troubling dynamics among moms, their adult sons, and their wives. These moms usually place their sons in such inappropriate roles that it can affect how they view relationships down the line.

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"Whether it’s referring to sons as boyfriends or talking about how a son’s growing up is like being broken up with, these aspects of #boymom culture put sons in the role of romantic partner rather than child. It’s not surprising, then, that moms who view their bond with their sons like this eventually come to see their son’s wife as the 'enemy' or 'other woman' out to 'steal her man.'"

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It's normal for parents to be protective of their children, but it shouldn't be to the point where their attachment to their son starts getting in the way of his ability to form healthy, independent relationships when he's older.

Being a boy mom can be a beautiful thing, but subscribing to the toxic culture of being a boy mom is not, and it's definitely not the way to show support or even love to a child.

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Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.