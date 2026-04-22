Former Flight Attendant Calls The Privilege Of Boarding The Plane First A ’Trap’ For Families With Young Kids

Airlines offering families first priority during the boarding process sounds pretty awesome, but a former flight attendant named Laura warned that families might actually be getting the short end of the stick when they get on a plane too soon.

Traveling with young kids can be quite stressful, and being able to board and get situated before everyone else gets on the plane gives families time to get their bearings before taking off. However, what many parents don't realize is that when you're first to board, that's nearly half an hour more time stuck on a plane with a rambunctious and patient-averse little one.

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A former flight attendant warned that boarding a plane first is a 'trap' for families with young kids.

"Okay, don’t come for me, but I think families with babies should board LAST. I know. I KNOW. And yes, I used to be a flight attendant. I have seen things. I have opinions. This is one of them," Laura began in the caption of a TikTok video about what she thought of families being able to board first.

#travelingwithababy #babytravel #exflightattendant #flightattendantlife ♬ original sound - laurainsouthflorida @laurainsouthflorida Okay don’t come for me but I think families with babies should board LAST. I know. I KNOW. And yes I used to be a flight attendant. I have seen things. I have opinions. This is one of them. Every time we pre-board Oliver we spend an extra 25 minutes strapped into seats going absolutely nowhere while every other human slowly files past us making faces at him like he’s a zoo exhibit. He’s fine for the first 10 minutes. Then he’s done. DONE. And we still haven’t even pushed back from the gate. I spent years watching families board first and slowly unravel before we even closed the door. Board last. Sit down. Take off immediately. Baby never knows the difference. Trust the ex-flight attendant on this one. The pre-board privilege is a trap. I handed it out for years and I’m only now admitting that. You’re welcome. Or I’m sorry. Depending on how strongly you feel about this. #flyingwithababy

Laura, a mom of a young child herself, explained that every time she and her husband pre-board with their son, Oliver, they usually end up spending an extra 25 minutes strapped in their seats, with no option to go anywhere or move about the cabin. She admitted that her son is usually fine for the first 10 minutes after boarding, and then he quickly becomes agitated and bothered.

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For an adult who is content to sit still and read or listen to music, an extra 30 minutes in a plane seat might not be a big deal, but to a toddler, it's the difference between a manageable flight and a meltdown.

She's watched families with young kids board first, only to slowly 'unravel' the longer they sit in their seats.

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"Board last. Sit down. Take off immediately. Baby never knows the difference. Trust the ex-flight attendant on this one. The pre-board privilege is a trap. I handed it out for years, and I’m only now admitting that," Laura continued.

Flying is already a stressful experience when you're traveling with a newborn or infant. Not only do other passengers on the plane not seem to understand that babies cry, and that noise-canceling headphones exist for a reason, but there's usually not much entertainment on a plane for a baby.

Waiting until the last minute to board gives little ones the chance to get out that last bit of energy before attempting to sit still for hours. Ashanti Woods, a pediatrician at Baltimore's Mercy Medical Center, told USA Today that if the waiting area has space and parents are actively watching, it's a good idea to let young children expend some energy by running and playing before boarding a plane. She said, "Children need to play and burn energy, especially if we want them to sleep on the flight."

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Boarding last could make flying with young children, including babies, a little easier for parents.

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A survey conducted by the swaddle brand Love To Dream found that 50% of parents have delayed or avoided flying altogether because they were worried about how their baby would sleep on a plane. Makes sense, really. Parents can only do so much when it comes to a crying little one, and often, other passengers are not kind.

It's why parents often try to tire out their baby before getting on the plane. But with the board-first "privilege," it's impossible to do that. Per Laura's advice, being able to board last would give parents a chance to maybe take a lap around to make sure their baby is asleep, and also not have to sit with them on a stuffy plane for what feels like an entire hour as people board around them.

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Families might find that boarding last, as unappealing as it may sound, could actually be a lifesaver in the long run. While it may not solve all the issues that come with traveling with a baby, toddler, or child under the age of 10, it can likely yield more benefits than drawbacks. Worst-case scenario: you have 30 minutes less stuck on a plane with an unhappy kid. When it comes to parenting, that's definitely a win.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.