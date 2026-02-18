Growing up, we may place strain on our relationships with our parents. Life is full of ups and downs. It’s not always easy to stay on good terms with people as we evolve.

Some adult children can maintain healthy relationships with their parents. I like to pride myself on being one of those people. It’s not always easy, but I’ve found it worth it. These grown children still love their parents unconditionally. They show them how much they appreciate them by what they say regularly.

Adult children who still love their parents unconditionally tell them these 11 things on a regular basis

1. ‘I appreciate you’

Many of us are guilty of taking our parents for granted while we were growing up. Most of us went through a phase where we thought our parents were uncool. We wanted them to give us what we asked for and leave us alone. We weren't the easiest people to raise. As we get older, we may be able to look back and reflect on everything they did for us. We can finally tell them we appreciate them.

Showing appreciation to your parents can go a long way. Appreciation strengthens a relationship. When adult children unconditionally love their parents, they know the importance of telling them how much the effort they put into raising them means to them.

2. ‘Thank you for everything’

The words ‘thank you’ go a long way. When we do something for someone else, it feels good to hear words of affirmation for the effort we put in. The same goes for our parents. Showing them that you see the effort they put in and how much it means to us can make their day. It shows that we love them unconditionally.

Parenting can feel like a thankless job. Growing up, we may not thank our parents for everything they do. Showing gratitude in adulthood can make them feel loved unconditionally.

3. ‘I’m proud to be your kid’

I don’t know about you, but when I was coming of age, I often felt embarrassed by my parents. It’s a common occurrence. As teenagers, we can feel especially ashamed of our parents over the silliest things. We think everyone is judging us, and we judge our parents the same way. Once we get past this phase, our true feelings for our parents may become clearer. At this point, it’s important to let your parents know that you are proud to be their child.

Adult children who still love their parents unconditionally know the importance of saying these words. They likely feel embarrassed by how they acted when they were teenagers. They want them to know that they are truly proud to be part of the family.

4. ‘How are you doing?’

When was the last time you checked in with your parents? Asked them genuinely how they were doing. While some of us may keep in contact with our parents as much as we can, life is busy. We can forget to ask our parents how they are doing. They often ask us, but we may feel overwhelmed by our responsibilities that we forget to be there for them.

Our parents may not come out and tell us they are doing poorly. It may take digging on our end. Adult children who truly love their parents unconditionally always ask how they are doing. They want to make sure they are taken care of. While this phrase can be viewed as superficial, coming from their child, it can mean everything to a parent.

5. ‘I’m glad we understand each other’

We were all guilty of butting heads with our parents growing up. We may not have understood the rules that they put in place for us. Not being able to do whatever we wanted felt like the end of the world while we were teenagers. When an adult child still loves their parents unconditionally, they are likely able to reflect on the decisions their parents made. They might look at it with some understanding.

When we look back on our childhood, we probably understand why we couldn’t have cookies for dinner or stay up all night talking on the phone. Adult children may bond with their parents over their mutual understanding in adulthood.

6. ‘I’m here for you’

We rely on our parents growing up. Without them, we would have had nothing. When our parents need us, we must show up for them. Adult children who love their parents unconditionally often tell them they are there for them. Whether they need advice or financial assistance, they are happy to provide whatever support they need. It’s important for them to maintain a supportive relationship.

Unconditional love isn’t selfish. Adult children understand that their parents need their help and show up for them no matter what.

7. ‘I love hearing your stories’

I don’t know about you, but I didn’t always have a ton of patience when my parents would tell me stories. Whether it was about me as a baby or their lives before parenthood, I would always pretend to be bored. Growing up, we are caught up in our own worlds. We find everything we don't care about boring and a waste of our time. This includes moments of connection with our parents. We may not have had much patience for long conversations.

In adulthood, kids who love their parents unconditionally realize these are important stories. They may be more willing to connect with their parents over old tales.

8. 'You sacrificed so much'

It can take growing up to realize how much our parents did for us. Raising us took serious effort. They may have had to go without while providing for us. Adult children who love their parents unconditionally realize this struggle. They thank them often for the effort they put in. They want them to know that they acknowledge the struggle.

The person who made the sacrifice and the adult children who were on the receiving end have different responses. Some parents may feel honored to have done everything they could for their child, making everyone appreciate the effort.

9. ‘I’m sorry’

Apologies are important. We often say things we do not mean to our parents while we are growing up. I still carry guilt from my dread teenage years. Apologizing for our actions can mean the world to our parents. It’s not always easy to swallow our pride and admit we were wrong. When an adult child loves their parents unconditionally, they may take time to apologize for their actions.

Apologizing can mend past pain with your parents. “A sincere apology allows you to let people know you're not proud of what you did and won't repeat the behavior. That lets people know you're the kind of person who is generally careful not to hurt others and focuses on your better virtues, rather than on your worst mistakes,” says Elizabeth Scott, PhD., for Verywell Mind.

10. ‘You did a good job raising me’

We may be critical of our parents. It can be hard to understand the decisions that they made. Sometimes, choices can complicate relationships. Adult children who love their parents unconditionally understand why their parents raised them the way they did. While they may not have understood at the moment, they are grateful for it now.

A study found that different parenting skills have unique impacts on children. Whatever way your parents went, if a child truly loves their parents unconditionally, they may give them credit for the choices they made.

11. ‘I love you’

We may assume the people in our lives know we love them. Life moves quickly, and we may forget to say the words. Telling our parents we love them is important. It shows that we care deeply about them. Likely, we want them to know that we love them unconditionally.

Telling your parents you love them matters because it is one of the most important feelings you can have. “When it comes to love, some people would say it is one of the most important human emotions. It involves care, closeness, protectiveness, attraction, affection, and trust,” says Kendra Cherry, MSEd, for Verywell Mind.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.